Komo antesala di e inougurashon di e di 52 Asamblea General di Alide organisá na Kòrsou a tuma lugá e reunion di Kordinadónan Nashonal ku a wòrdu presidí pa sr. Chesron Isidora, Direktor di Korpodeko, kompañá pa ofisialnan di e sekretariado di Alide.

As an event prior to the inauguration of the 52nd ALIDE-Curaçao Assembly 2022 was held the National Coordinators Meeting chaired by the CEO of Korpodeko , Chesron Isidora, who was accompanied by officials of the secretary of ALIDE.

During the meeting, the importance that digitalization and technology is taking in Latin America and the Caribbean and actions in the development bank to improve productive sectors that contribute to the development of each country were discussed.

In addition, the ALIDE program of activities for the period 2022-2023 was presented, which received contributions from the 21 participating delegates, 16 of which were in person and 5 virtually.

