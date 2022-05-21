From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S. Josepha

May 20th 2022

One suspect arrested in Back Street shooting investigation

Police have made one arrest in the ongoing investigation into the May 16 fatal shooting on Back Street that claimed the life of a young man with initials B.C.

The suspect with initials S.V. was arrested on Wednesday, May 18, by detectives of the Major Crimes Unit of Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM.

Immediately following his arrest, the suspect’s home was searched by police in the presence of the prosecutor. The search was conducted with the permission from the instructing judge. Several items were confiscated by police from the home for further investigation.

The suspect remains in police custody.

Further arrests in this ongoing investigation are not ruled out by police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged by detectives to contact KPSM on +1 721 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the free anonymous tip line 9300. Crimes may also be reported anonymously via the tip contact form available on http://www.policesxm.sx or via private message on Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.

