BHRM-studenten van UoC wonen HR-Conferentie bij in Las Vegas

“Drive Change” is het hoofdthema van de jaarlijkse conferentie 2023 van de SHRM (Society Human Resource Management), die van 10 tot 15 juni 2023 in Las Vegas, VS wordt gehouden.

De derde- en vierdejaars Bachelor of Human Resource Management van de Universiteit van Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez zullen deze conferentie bijwonen. Deelname aan dit internationale evenement is een integraal onderdeel van het BHRM-programma, waar studenten hun lokale ervaringen kunnen uitbreiden door middel van interessante praktijkvoorbeelden en ervaringen van internationale experts en professionals.

Tijdens de SHRM-conferentie kunnen studenten zich verdiepen in het thema “Drive Change” en kunnen ze deelnemen aan diverse mega- en gelijktijdige sessies en TED Talk-presentaties verspreid over 11 traktaten met meer dan 275 sessies. SHRM23 geeft de studenten diepgaand inzicht in verschillende aspecten van HR. Van de basisprincipes van elke HR-professional tot de nieuwste ideeën die het werklandschap veranderen.

De belangrijkste traktaten zijn onder meer:

Renumeratie, voordelen en welzijn

Diversiteit, rechtvaardigheid en inclusie

Arbeidsrecht en –regelgeving

Wereldwijde HR

HR-afdeling van 1 persoon

HR-technologie en gegevensanalyse

Leiderschap en persoonlijke groei

Mensen- en talentmanagement

Werving en acquisitie van talent

Strategische HR

Tijdens deze studiereis schrijven de studenten een groepsartikel op basis van de sessies die ze tijdens de conferentie hebben bijgewoond. Dit artikel wordt later gepubliceerd in de lokale media, zodat de gemeenschap, HR-professionals, ouders en medestudenten een idee kunnen krijgen van de activiteiten en trends die gaande zijn in de HR-wereld.

Daarnaast ontwikkelen studenten ook een individueel portfolio op basis van hun bezoek aan de SHRM-conferentie en hun netwerksessies.

BHRM students of UoC attend HR conference in Las Vegas

“Drive Change” is the main theme of the SHRM (Society Human Resource Management) Annual Conference 2023 held in Las Vegas, USA from June 10- 15, 2023.

The third and fourth-year Bachelor of Human Resource Management students of the University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez will attend this conference. Participating in this international event is an integral part of the BHRM program of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Economics, where students can expand their local experiences through interesting practical examples and experiences from international experts and professionals.

During the SHRM conference, students can delve into the theme of “Drive Change” and they can participate in various mega and concurrent sessions and TED Talk presentations spread over 11 tracts with more than 275 sessions. SHRM23 gives the students in-depth insights into all HR things. From the basics of every HR professional to the latest ideas that are changing the workplace landscape. The main tracts include:

Compensation, Benefits, and Well-being

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Employment Law and regulation

Global HR

HR Department of One

HR Technology and Data Analytics

Leadership and personal growth

People and talent management

Recruitment and talent acquisition

Strategic HR

During this study trip, students will write a group article based on the sessions they have attended during the conference. This article is later published in the local media, so that the community, HR professionals, parents, and fellow students can get an idea of the activities and trends that are going on in the HR world.

In addition, students will also develop an individual portfolio based on their visit to the SHRM conference, and their networking sessions.