KPSM Department of Communication

Press Release by acting head: Inspector F.N. Richards

Police Press release: Missing person found

The Police Force of St. Maarten is pleased to announce that the missing person, who was reported through our recent press release, has been found and has safely returned home.

Mr. Dwayne Andre DUHANEY, previously reported missing, has been located and is in good health.

The Police Force would like to express its sincere gratitude to all individuals who contributed in any way and provided assistance during the search efforts. The support and cooperation from the community played a crucial role in locating Mr. DUHANEY, and we are truly grateful for everyone’s involvement.

Furthermore, the Police Force extends special appreciation to our local media houses for their prompt action in sharing the information through their media platforms. The extensive coverage and dissemination of the press release greatly contributed to the successful resolution of this case.

The Police Force of St. Maarten is relieved and satisfied that this incident has reached a positive conclusion.

The safety and well-being of our community members are of utmost importance to us, and we remain committed to ensuring their welfare.