Government of Sint Maarten

** Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs **

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs recently had the pleasure of meeting with two young ladies who returned from their trip to Greece. Ms. Jahira George and Ms. Nathalya Gumbs were selected to attend the annual @unesco World Cultural Heritage Youth Symposium where they made cultural presentations featuring St. Maarten’s local dress as well as dances from the Netherlands. “It’s amazing to see the growth from when I first met them, to now. Ms. George and Ms. Gumbs are truly displaying the benefits of world travel. They have done St. Maarten proud.” —Prime Minister Jacobs

The interview between the Prime Minister, the young girls and their chaperones can be viewed on the Prime Minister’s Facebook Page.