E conteo pa Aruba International Regatta riba 26 y 27 di Augustus a cuminsa!

Aruba International Regatta 2023 ta na caminda y lo tuma lugar den varios localidad na Aruba riba 26 y 27 di Augustus, 2023. Nabegantenan y bishitantenan di Aruba, Bonaire y Curacao ta cordialmente invita, e caretera blauw ta habri y obtenibel no solamente pa negoshi pero sigur pa placer tambe.

E Regatta ta aspira pa trece hende mas cerca di lama y disfruta di un actividad liber, fisico y divertido cu ayudo di e biento. Aruba Regatta Foundation ta raporta cu e caredanan ta simplemente un excusa pa nos por sali for di nos casnan y oficinanan anto bisti flip flops cu badpak y zwembroek. E caredanan ta planea den diferente categoria y localidadnan durante e dos dianan aki. E localidadnan exacto lo wordo anuncia pronto. Regatta ta yama bon bini na nabegadonan regional di tur edad. Bo por mira e potretnan di anja pasa su encuentro exitoso riba FB na @arubaregatta. Por spera participacion di Mini Sailboats, Beachcats, Optimists, Kites, IQ-Foils, Windsurfers, Sunfishes, Lasers & Yachts, tur den un careda dilanti di Oranjestad su costa cu ta primiti di ta un spectaculo hopi bunita mes. E anja aki e organisacion strategico lo wordo maneha pa dos veterano den loke ta e comunidad di nabegacion na Aruba, kende ta Rik van der Vaart y Anthony Hagedoorn hunto cu un cantidad di boluntario mas.

Rik y Anthony ta mira e Regatta manera un oportunidad pa trece conscientisacion riba e isla tocante e importancia di un co-existencia sostenibel cu e lama rond di nos. Regatta ta wordo organisa tambe cu e intencion pa educa tur participante riba e importacia di e preservacion y conservacion di nos lama, den anticipacion di e Aruba Marine Park venidero. E meta ta pa atrae mas hopi nabegantenan hoben cu ta posibel na e Regatta, inspirando amor pa nabegacion den e generacion mas jong y conectando Aruba y su bishitantenan cu naturalesa. Esaki na su turno ta yuda trece mas conscientisacion y curashi pa cuida, salbaguardia y proteha e recurso di mas importante cu nos tur ta depende di dje pa biba.

The countdown to the Aruba International Regatta, August 26th & 27th, 2023, is on

The upcoming Aruba International Regatta will unfold in several locations on the island of Aruba, August 26th &27th, 2023.

Sailors and guests from Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao are invited, the Blue Highway is open and available, not just for business, but mostly for play.

The regatta aspires to bring us out to the beaches, to enjoy a free, physical and fun activity, powered by wind.

The Aruba Regatta Foundation reports that the races are just an excuse to get us out of our homes and offices into flipflops and bathing suits. The races are planned in different categories, and locations during two exciting days.

Exact race locations will be advised.

The Regatta welcomes regional sailors of all age. You may view the photos from last year’s successful meet, on FB, @arubaregatta.

Expected to participate: Mini sailboats, Beachcats, Optimists, Kites, IQ-Foils, Windsurfers, Sunfishes, Lasers and Yachts, all racing right in front of the Oranjestad waterfront in what promises to be a beautiful spectacle.

This year’s strategic organization will be handled by two veteran members of Aruba’s sailing community, Rik van der Vaart, Anthony Hagedoorn, and a great number of volunteers.

Rik and Anthony see the Regatta as an opportunity to wake up the island to the importance of our harmonious sustainable co-existence with the ocean around us. The regatta sets out to educate all participants about the importance of preservation and protection of the ocean, in anticipation of the upcoming Aruba Marine Park.

The goal is to attract as many young sailors as possible to the Regatta, instilling love for sailing in the young generation and connecting Aruban and visitors to Nature, in order to grow awareness and encourage care, to safeguard our single most important resource, on which we depend for our livelihood.

