NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center …BRET MOVING WESTWARD OVER THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN SEA…

…RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS LINGER IN PORTIONS OF THE LESSER ANTILLES…

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Bret was about 235 West of St. Vincent. Bret is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Bret will continue moving westward away from the Windward Islands and across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Bret is expected to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

Hazards affecting land:

WIND: Gusty winds should continue to subside across the Windward

Islands over the next few hours.

RAINFALL: Rainfall associated with Bret is expected to diminish

across the Lesser Antilles later today as the storm continues to

move westward across the Caribbean. Additional rainfall amounts of

1 to 2 inches are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles

from Guadeloupe south through St Vincent and the Grenadines,

including Barbados. The heavy rainfall could lead to flash

flooding, especially across areas of higher terrain. Urban flooding

is also possible.

SURF: Swells generated by Bret are expected to gradually subside along the Lesser Antilles through the day. Swells are likely to increase in areas adjacent to the central Caribbean Sea later today and on Saturday. These swells are likely to cause

life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult

products from your local weather office.

Next complete advisory at 500 PM AST.

For the latest updates, visit: hurricanes.gov/#Bret

For the marine Forecast, visit: hurricanes.gov/marine