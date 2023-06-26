June 24, both Raekwon Baas and Zion Martina became North Netherlands champions.

Raekwon Baas left for the Netherlands to study and started to train boxing at Hannes Schneider’s New Sport Challenge Haarlem.

May 20, 2023, Raekwon made a victorious Dutch debut and June 17 he won the semi-final of the NNK (Noord Nederlandse Kampioenschappen) and qualified for the final.

In a higher class another YdK, Zion Martina (Team Frisia), also had victories on May 20, June 17 (he knocked out his opponent in 10 seconds of the first round) and June 24.

Due to his dominance and convincing victories, Zion won the trophy for best boxer of the championships..

This is not the first title for Zion, because in 2022 he also won this championship.

The NKK is intended for the Northern Netherlands provinces of Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe, Overijssel, Gelderland, Flevoland, Utrecht and Noord Holland.