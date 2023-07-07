Art, Rappers & Poets | Artist Talk collab with IBB | Tour & Talk with Jeannine Quesor Exhibition ‘Her Story

|Let’s talk with Jeannine Quesor
Saturday July 15th, 2023
From 10.00 to 12.00
Does the past keep on living in the present?
In her art Jeannine Quesor, artist and social scientist, reflects on this question and expresses her opinion based on her personal life experience.
The Curaçao Museum, together with Jeannine Quesor, invites you to reflect and share your opinion based on your life experience.
Ban papia ku Jeannine Quesor
Djasabra 15 di yüli, 2023,
Di 10or te 12or na Museo di Kòrsou.
Pasado ta sigui biba den presente?
Den su arte Jeannine Quesor, artista i sientífiko sosial, ta reflehá riba e pregunta akí i e ta expresá su opinion basá riba su propio experensia di bida.
Museo di Kòrsou huntu ku Jeannine Quesor ta invita bo pa bin reflehá i kompartí bo opinion, basá riba bo experensia di bida.
