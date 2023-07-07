July 7, 2023
Art, Rappers & Poets | Artist Talk collab with IBB | Tour & Talk with Jeannine Quesor Exhibition ‘Her Story

Selebrando 75 aña Museo di Kòrsou – Huntu Ku Bo!

Dear Friends of The Curaçao Museum,

Our New “Harmonies of Art” exhibition, celebrates Curaçao’s cultural diversity and creative spirit by blending different art forms. Our rappers and poets gave our Dutch and Curaçaoan masterpieces, acquired by the Museum over the years,  a modern voice! Visit the Exhibition, scan the QR code, and listen to Pharao, Johnny Bonaire, Zoinx, Vesuhely Americaan, Robyn, Ralph Winedt, Aldaïr, AJ, Areina Martina, Zealous and Jeannine Quesor.

Their narratives will encourage introspection, personal interpretations, and a deeper connection with the exhibited artworks. You will experience the power of art to inspire, provoke, and connect people across time and cultures.

Sculpture Garden
Listen to Tirzo Martha and Lusette Verboom talk in one of his existing monumental sculptures from his “CHRONIC MONOCHROME” exhibition presented uniquely in our sculpture garden!
‘Harmonies of Art’ was made possible thanks to our sponsors:
ARTIST TALK & Screening by Helen Flanagan
Date: July 13, 2023
Time: 19:00
Place: SNIP Gallery at The Curaçao Museum
Save your seat: info@hetcuracaosch.museum

Join us on Thursday, July 13, 2023 for a captivating presentation by current Artist in Residence at the IBB, Helen Flanagan, in the Mondriaan Fund program.
Hot off shooting her latest short film here on Curacao, Flanagan will take you on a tour of her practice by expounding on a selection of her films. Get acquainted with her work on her website: http://www.helenannaflanagan.com/

This talk and screening is organized in collaboration with IBB (Instituto Buena Bista). 

Helen Anna Flanagan (b. Birmingham, based in Rotterdam, NL) is an artist working in video, performance and installation.
Observed human incidents often form the starting point of her work. She combines these real events with fictitious narratives to produce video, installation and performance.
By constructing and imagining scenarios – often making use of the category of the absurd – she looks to investigate social structures and the political subtext of the everyday, focusing on affects and emotions, labor and the body.

A selection of solo exhibitions includes IKOB Museum of Contemporary Art, CENTRALE | lab, Atelier Arthur Rogiers, Openspace, V2_ Lab for Unstable Media and bb15.
Her work has been presented in group exhibitions including Aspex Gallery, Museum M, Focal Point Gallery, WIELS Centre for Contemporary Art, Kunsthal Gent, Projektraum 145, Netwerk Aalst, IMAI – inter media art institute, M HKA, CAMPO Victoria, MOMA Odessa, among others.

Her films have been presented at a number of festivals including International Film Festival Rotterdam (NL), Sharjah Film Platform (AE), Lo Schermo Dell’arte Film Festival (IT), Proyector Plataforma de Videoarte (SP), Go Short International Film Festival (NL), among others.
Let’s Talk with Jeannine Quesor
Exhibition ‘her story – su historia’
Let’s talk with Jeannine Quesor
Saturday July 15th, 2023
From 10.00 to 12.00

Does the past keep on living in the present?
In her art Jeannine Quesor, artist and social scientist, reflects on this question and expresses her opinion based on her personal life experience.
The Curaçao Museum, together with Jeannine Quesor, invites you to reflect and share your opinion based on your life experience.

Ban papia ku Jeannine Quesor
Djasabra 15 di yüli, 2023,
Di 10or te 12or na Museo di Kòrsou. 

Pasado ta sigui biba den presente?
Den su arte Jeannine Quesor, artista i sientífiko sosial, ta reflehá riba e pregunta akí i e ta expresá su opinion basá riba su propio experensia di bida.
Museo di Kòrsou huntu ku Jeannine Quesor ta invita bo pa bin reflehá i kompartí bo opinion, basá riba bo experensia di bida.
BECOME A FRIEND
Become a Friend of The Curaçao Museum!
For only ANG150.00 a year, you will support and contribute to the promotion of
The Curaçao Museum and the important work we do in the field of Art and Culture.
Next to this, your contribution will also help to restore the beautiful building the Museum resides in since its opening on March 7, 1948. A former Military Hospital that was built in 1853.

What will you get in return when you become a Friend of The Curaçao Museum?
Free entry to the Museum 
Invitations to the opening of New Exhibitions
Invitations to Lectures, Musical concerts, Workshops, and other Events and Activities organized by The Curaçao Museum
