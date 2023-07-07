Art, Rappers & Poets | Artist Talk collab with IBB | Tour & Talk with Jeannine Quesor Exhibition ‘Her Story

ARTIST TALK & Screening by Helen Flanagan

Date: July 13, 2023

Time: 19:00

Place: SNIP Gallery at The Curaçao Museum

Save your seat: info@hetcuracaosch.museum Join us on Thursday, July 13, 2023 for a captivating presentation by current Artist in Residence at the IBB, Helen Flanagan, in the Mondriaan Fund program.

Hot off shooting her latest short film here on Curacao, Flanagan will take you on a tour of her practice by expounding on a selection of her films. Get acquainted with her work on her website: http://www. helenannaflanagan.com/ This talk and screening is organized in collaboration with IBB (Instituto Buena Bista). Helen Anna Flanagan (b. Birmingham, based in Rotterdam, NL) is an artist working in video, performance and installation.

Observed human incidents often form the starting point of her work. She combines these real events with fictitious narratives to produce video, installation and performance.

By constructing and imagining scenarios – often making use of the category of the absurd – she looks to investigate social structures and the political subtext of the everyday, focusing on affects and emotions, labor and the body. A selection of solo exhibitions includes IKOB Museum of Contemporary Art, CENTRALE | lab, Atelier Arthur Rogiers, Openspace, V2_ Lab for Unstable Media and bb15.

Her work has been presented in group exhibitions including Aspex Gallery, Museum M, Focal Point Gallery, WIELS Centre for Contemporary Art, Kunsthal Gent, Projektraum 145, Netwerk Aalst, IMAI – inter media art institute, M HKA, CAMPO Victoria, MOMA Odessa, among others. Her films have been presented at a number of festivals including International Film Festival Rotterdam (NL), Sharjah Film Platform (AE), Lo Schermo Dell’arte Film Festival (IT), Proyector Plataforma de Videoarte (SP), Go Short International Film Festival (NL), among others.