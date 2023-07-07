KOMUNIKADO DI POLIS DI SINT MAARTEN

From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha July 6th 2023

Productive Meeting with Ombudsman on Vehicle Return Process

The Police Force of Sint Maarten, in together with the Prosecutor’s Office, recently held a productive meeting with the Ombudsman. The central topic of discussion centered on the meticulous process involved in the successful return of confiscated (Stolen) vehicles to their lawful owners and the communication there of

During the meeting, parties acknowledged and addressed the existing shortcomings within the police’s timely return of their vehicle that had been stolen. The Police Force is aware of the challenges faced in ensuring efficient and accurate communication concerning confiscated (stolen) vehicles and returning them to their respective owners.

In light of this, KPSM would like to take this opportunity to reach out to individuals who have previously encountered difficulties or grievances regarding information about their confiscated vehicles or the process of reclaiming their vehicles. We encourage those individuals to visit the Philipsburg Police Station between the hours of 9:00 am and 12.00 pm. Upon arrival, please specifically request to speak with Inspector J.Rijna at (ext. 114) or Inspector P. Richardson (ext. 106) from the Detective Department.

We value the importance of addressing past grievances and believe that open communication and collaboration are essential in rectifying any issues related to confiscated vehicles. The Police Force of Sint Maarten is committed to improving its procedures and ensuring a smoother process for returning of these confiscated vehicles to their rightful owners.

We assure the public of Sint Maarten that the insights gained from our meeting with the Ombudsman will be instrumental in implementing effective measures to enhance our overall service delivery. We remain dedicated to upholding law and order, and to continuously improving our processes to better serve and protect the community of Sint Maarten .

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) extends its sincere appreciation to the Ombudsman for extending the invitation and providing valuable suggestions to enhance the confiscated vehicle return process for the public. We are grateful for the collaboration and insights shared, which will contribute to the ongoing improvement of our procedures.

For further inquiries or additional information, please contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten at the number 54-22222. You can also visit our official website at https://www.policesxm.sx/

Police investigating accident on Crossing of Welfare Road and Windsor Road in Cole Bay

The Sint-Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Traffic Department is currently conducting investigation into a serious accident that occurred at the intersection of Welfare Road and Windsor Road on June 5th, 2023, at approximately 19:30.

Preliminary findings reveal that a white Hyundai I-10 vehicle was traveling on Windsor Road, approaching the intersection with Welfare Road. Simultaneously, a beige Hyundai Tucson was proceeding on Welfare Road, heading towards the Kruithoff roundabout. Unfortunately, the driver of the I-10 failed to yield the right-of-way to the Tucson and proceeded onto Welfare Road, leading to a severe collision.

Both vehicles involved in the accident sustained significant damage as a result of the collision. The driver of the I-10 had to be extricated from the vehicle by personnel from the Fire Department. Fortunately, the driver of the I-10 only sustained minor injuries to their leg and received immediate medical attention from the Ambulance personnel present at the scene.

The Traffic Department of the Sint Maarten Police Force continues to investigate this incident.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges all motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations, ensuring the safety of all road users.

