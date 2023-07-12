https://youtu.be/XgJZKWvhmNs

CTB a organisá Kids Tourism Experience pa muchanan di grupo 5

ku partisipashon di 1099 mucha

WILLEMSTAD – 11 di yüli 2023 – Manera ta konosí aña pasá riba Dia Mundial di Turismo, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) den estrecho kolaborashon ku Ministerio di Enseñansa i Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko a lansa turismo komo materia pa skol di fundeshi grupo 5 i skol spesial. Meta di introdukshon di turismo komo materia na skol di fundeshi ta pa yuda amplia nos muchanan su konosementu riba e importansia di turismo pa nos pais i na mes momentu lanta e interes pa e sektor importante aki. Durante aña eskolar 2022/2023 e muchanan a sera konosí ku diferente tópiko relashoná ku turismo via videonan i un buki di tarea i awor na final di e aña eskolar, CTB a ehekutá e proyekto Kids Tourism Experience. E proyekto a tuma lugá di 19 di yüni pa 5 di yüli 2023 dunando e muchanan di grupo 5 e oportunidat pa eksperensiá e sektor di turismo di aserka.

Komo parti di e proyekto Kids Tourism Experience, e muchanan a partisipá na diferente tour edukativo, sera konosí ku nos Mega Pier pa eksperensiá e sitio kaminda nos turistanan krusero ta drenta nos pais, nos aeropuerto pa mira kon e turista di estadia ta drenta nos pais, kore den trolley, bishitá diferente atrakshon turístiko i hotèlnan. Un total di 1099 mucha di 28 skol a partisipá na e proyekto Kids Tourism Experience. Pa ehekushon di e proyekto, CTB a partner ku 23 kompania di sektor di turismo ku a habri nan portanan di manera boluntario pa e muchanan bin eksperensiá nan produkto i servisio. E muchanan a hasi hopi pregunta ku sigur lo yuda nan komprondé mas mihó loke nan a siña durante e lèsnan di e materia di turismo. E kompanianan partisipante a ofresé e muchanan un eksperensia inolvidabel. E gastunan di transporte pa bishitá e diferente sitionan a keda kubrí pa CTB.

CTB ta gradisí tur e partnernan di sektor di turismo ku a forma parti di e proyekto aki: Children’s Museum, Amazonia, Curaçao Sea Aquarium, Harbor Hotel & Casino Curaçao, Splashy Iguana Tours, Hofi Mango, Ostrich Farm, Avila Beach Hotel, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort, Aloe Vera Farm, Curaçao Activities / TMC, Landhuis Chobolobo, Curaçao International Airport, Landhuis Bloemhof, Carmabi, Kunuku Aqua Resort, Atlantis Adventures, Maritime Museum, Museum Yubi Kirindongo, Curaçao Ports Authority, Serena’s Art Factory, Barco Santa Maria i Gròt di Hato.

CTB organized Kids Tourism Experience for children of group 5

with participation of 1099 kids

WILLEMSTAD – July 11, 2023 – Last year on World Tourism Day, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) in close collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Economic Development, launched tourism as a school subject in group 5 at the elementary schools and special schools. The goal of introducing tourism as a subject in elementary schools is to help expand our children’s knowledge about the importance of tourism for our country, and at the same time stimulate interest in this important sector. During the 2022/2023 school year, the children were introduced to several topics related to tourism through different videos and a workbook and now at the end of the school year, CTB implemented the Kids Tourism Experience project. The project took place from June 19th to July 5th, 2023, during which the children of group 5 received the opportunity to experience the tourism sector up close.

As part of the Kids Tourism Experience project, the children participated in different educational tours. They visited our Mega Pier to experience the site where our cruise tourists enter our island and went to our airport to see how the stayover tourists enter Curaçao. They also rode in the trolley train and visited different tourist attractions and hotels. A total of 1099 children from 28 schools participated in the Kids Tourism Experience project. To implement the project, CTB partnered with 23 companies in the tourism sector. These companies voluntarily opened their doors for the children to come experience their products and services. The children asked many questions, which surely helped them to better understand what they had learned during the tourism lessons. The participating companies offered the children an unforgettable experience. The transportation expenses incurred to visit the different sites were covered by CTB.

CTB extends its gratitude to all the partners in the tourism sector which were part of this project: the Children’s Museum, Amazonia, Curaçao Sea Aquarium, Harbor Hotel & Casino Curaçao, Splashy Iguana Tours, Hòfi Mango, Ostrich Farm, Avila Beach Hotel, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort, Aloe Vera Farm, Curaçao Activities/TMC, Landhuis Chobolobo, Curaçao International Airport, Landhuis Bloemhof, Carmabi, Kunuku Aqua Resort, Atlantis Adventures, Maritime Museum, Museum Yubi Kirindongo, Curaçao Ports Authority, Serena’s Art Factory, Barco Santa Maria and Hato Caves.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Skype

