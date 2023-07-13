Apertura ofisial

Área di Rekreashon Marie Pampoen fase 3

WILLEMSTAD- 12 di yüli 2023 – Den un ambiente ameno a tuma lugá apertura ofisial di Área di Rekreashon Marie Pampoen fase 3. E desaroyo realisá na e área ta forma parti di un plan maestro pa krea un área di rekreo ku aktividatnan ekonómiko na benefisio di komunidat di Kòrsou. Na mes momentu, e área ta fungi komo un produkto turístiko. Apertura ofisial di e área tabata na enkargo di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister Presidènt, sr. Gilmar Pisas enkargá alabes ku e kartera di Medio Ambiente i Naturalesa, Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano, sr. Charles Cooper, tambe tabata presente Minister Ornelio Martina i Minister Sithree van Heydoorn. Fase 3 ta inkluí: un área di playa ku 9 palapa, sitio pa mucha hunga, área pa fitness den airu liber inkluso pa hende ku desabilidat, área pa piknik, skatepark, vèlt pa beach volley, 4 kiosko pa aktividat komersial, un edifisio pa tualèt i diferente banki i mesa. Ademas a drecha i amplia e área pa kana i kore ku tabata eksistí kaba i e asera na Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. Tambe a konstruí diferente “pad” nobo, pone landscaping, instalá diferente tipo di lus i a realisá instalashon pa awa, lus i riolering.

Área di Rekreashon Marie Pampoen ya ta sumamente bon usá pa diferente grupo den nos komunidat i tambe turistanan. Fase 1 i 2 a resultá den konstrukshon di diferente fasilidat na parti Wèst di e área i e kompleho deportivo. Mas aleu, komo parti di fase 3 ta trahando aktualmente riba fortifikashon di e kosta ku lo inkluí trapinan ku ta hasi posibel pa drenta den laman i sinta na kosta. Tambe ta hasiendo e preparashonnan pa inkluí un edifisio adishonal pa tualèt.

E proyekto ta finansiá for di fondonan ku a keda fasilitá pa Ministerio pa Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO). Kordinashon di e proyekto ta den man di CTB miéntras Heren2 Caribbean ta supervisá e konstrukshon. Partnernan envolví ta Ministerio di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano (VVRP) i Ministerio di Salubridat, Medio Ambiente i Naturalesa (GMN). E trabounan di konstrukshon di fase 3 a keda ehekutá pa Curaçaose Wegenbouw Maatschappij B.V. (CWM).

CTB ta gradisí tur usuario di e área i spesialmente habitantenan di bario di Marie Pampoen pa e komprenshon i pasenshi durante e trabounan di konstrukshon na fase 3. Na mes momentu ta spera di por sigui konta riba esaki. Gobièrnu di Kòrsou i CTB ta hasi un apelashon na pueblo di Kòrsou pa ban sigui kuida e área i tené esaki limpi.

Official Opening

Recreational Area Marie Pampoen phase 3

WILLEMSTAD- July 12, 2023 – The official opening of the Recreational Area Marie Pampoen phase 3 took place recently in a very pleasant atmosphere. The development of this area is part of a master plan to create a recreational area with economic activities in order to benefit the community of Curaçao. At the same time, the area serves as a tourist product. The official opening of the area was done by the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, the Prime Minister, Mr. Gilmar Pisas, who is also in charge of Nature & Environment, Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning, Mr. Charles Cooper also present were Minister Ornelio Martina and Minister Sithree van Heydoorn. Phase 3 includes a beach area with 9 palapas, a children’s play area, an outdoor fitness area including facilities for people with disabilities, a picnic area, a skatepark, a beach volleyball court, 4 kiosks for commercial activities, a toilet building, and several benches and tables. Furthermore, the existing area designated for walking and running, as well as the promenade on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard were improved and expanded. Various new paths were also constructed, landscaping was done, different types of lighting were installed, and installations for water, electricity, and sewage were completed.

The Marie Pampoen Recreational Area is already widely used by different groups in our community and by tourists as well. Phases 1 and 2 resulted in the construction of various facilities in the western part of the area, including the sports complex. Furthermore, as part of phase 3, work is currently underway to fortify the coast, which will include stairs that give access to the sea and will make it possible to sit on the coast. Preparations are also being made to include an additional building for toilets.

The project is financed through funds provided by the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO). The coordination of the project is handled by the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), while Heren2 Caribbean oversees the construction. The partners involved are Ministry of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning and Ministry of Health, Environment and Nature. The construction work for phase 3 was carried out by Curaçaose Wegenbouw Maatschappij BV (CWM).

CTB is grateful to all users of the area, especially the residents of the Marie Pampoen neighborhood, for their understanding and patience during the construction work in phase 3, and CTB hopes it can continue to rely on their support. The Government of Curaçao and CTB appeal to the community of Curaçao to continue to take care of the area and to keep it clean.

