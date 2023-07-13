TCB Honors Three Exceptional Individuals Through the Bonaire Friends Program

TCB takes great pride in recognizing Ryan Augusta, Gerarda Dirksz, and Davide Chiarlo for their remarkable contributions to the tourism industry on Bonaire. These outstanding individuals have been honored as part of the Bonaire Friends Program, in acknowledgment of their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and enriching the visitor experience on the island.

Ryan Augusta

Ryan Augusta is a true Bonaire Ambassador; he is not only an exceptional kitesurf instructor at kite city but also a proud ambassador for Bonaire. With his extensive knowledge, remarkable teaching skills, and genuine passion for the island, Ryan has become a sought-after figure for visitors seeking an unforgettable kitesurfing experience. His respectful attitude towards nature, wind, sea, and people truly embodies the essence of Bonaire. Ryan’s teaching has left a lasting impact on countless visitors, including a 52-year-old mother of three who described her time with him as nothing short of incredible. Ryan’s presence as Bonaire’s “face” has attracted visitors back to the island time and time again, and his warm and genuine nature enhances the holiday experience for all. His dedication and expertise make him an outstanding Bonaire Friend.

Gerarda Dirksz

Gerarda Dirksz owner of Kunuku Spa was described as a Haven of Modern Relaxation. Gerarda Dirksz has been recognized for her exceptional service at Kunuku Spa, a modern and tranquil oasis on the island. Visitors were captivated by the serene atmosphere and the top-notch service provided by Gerarda. Her dedication to ensuring a memorable spa experience has earned her praise from visitors, who have described Kunuku Spa as a must-visit spot.

Davide Chiarlo

Davide Chiarlo, Dive Friends instructor, passion for teaching diving and his love for Bonaire have made a profound impact on those seeking to explore the underwater wonders of the island. As an instructor at Dive Friends, Davide has gone above and beyond to make newcomers feel comfortable and confident in their diving journey. His patience and attentive approach have eased the fears of visitors, such as a 48-year-old first-time diver, who commended Davide’s extra efforts and personal attention. Davide’s commitment to teaching, along with his recommendations for local restaurant and attractions, reflects his deep-rooted affection for Bonaire and his desire to share its beauty with others.

TCB congratulates Ryan Augusta, Gerarda Dirksz, and Davide Chiarlo on their well-deserved recognition. Their exceptional hospitality, dedication, and warm interactions with visitors embody the inclusive and welcoming spirit of Bonaire.

About the Program

The Bonaire Friends Program highlights the extraordinary individuals who contribute to making Bonaire a truly exceptional destination. Visitors are encouraged to share their own stories, photographs, and videos of exceptional encounters with the local community through the dedicated Bonaire Friends page at https://bonaireisland.com/bonaire-friends/. TCB invites everyone to participate and celebrate the unique connections and lasting friendships forged on the island.

