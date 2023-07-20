Two more students receiving their Bonaire Tourism Scholarship Award

TCB is delighted to announce that two outstanding applicants, Robert Wester and Miguel Yglesias, have been selected as the latest recipients of the Bonaire Tourism Scholarship Program. By enabling talented individuals like Robert and Miguel to enhance their skills and knowledge, the scholarship program aims to reinforce the local tourism sector and create a thriving workforce.

Robert Wester

Robert Wester, one of the deserving scholarship awardees will be pursuing his Bachelor’s Degree in Pedagogisch Getuigschrift. He shared his passion for tourism, saying, “Tourism brings people together, connecting individuals from diverse backgrounds and creating unity across borders. With my Bachelor degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management and the new degree in Pedagogisch Getuigschrift, I can start teaching at MBO Bonaire, at the Tourism Studies. I aspire to share my experiences and knowledge to the new generation of tourism professionals. I want to make the industry loved again by our own people, starting with our youngsters.”

Miguel Yglesias

Miguel Yglesias, another accomplished scholarship recipient, has dedicated himself to various roles within the hospitality sector and passionately exploring culinary arts. He is going to continue his education as a Chef at MBO Bonaire. Miguel expressed his motivation, “I envision opening a restaurant with my husband that combines local and international fusions. This scholarship is a great opportunity to continue deepening my knowledge in the culinary arts and enhance my skills as a professional who can positively influence Bonaire’s gastronomy scene.”

TCB and Guardian Group Fatum applaud the dedication and determination displayed by Robert and Miguel. Their commitment to pursuing excellence in the tourism industry aligns perfectly with the scholarship program’s mission to foster growth and prosperity within Bonaire’s vibrant tourism sector. They serve as an inspiration to all aspiring individuals in the field of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

The Bonaire Tourism Scholarship Program continues to be a pivotal force in shaping the future of the island’s tourism industry by nurturing talent, encouraging professional development, and cultivating a skilled local workforce.

Learn more about the program on http://www.bonairescholarship.com

