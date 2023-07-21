2023 Carnival Poster presented

President of the Saba Carnival Committee Joelyn Robinson on Thursday, July 20, presented the 2023 Carnival Poster to Commissioner of Culture Eviton Heyliger. This year’s theme is “Fete and Lime”. The slogan came from Billie Jean Rodriguez. The poster was designed by Cheyenne Hassell.

Carnival starts on Sunday, July 23 with a Fun Day for children. Activities will include a competition for the best sous and johnny cake. On Monday, July 24 is the official opening of 2023 carnival with a parade from St. John’s to The Bottom where, at the Princess Juliana Sports Field, Commissioner Heyliger will officially open the gate and give a speech, followed by the local night with bands and DJs.

On Tuesday, July 25, will be Latin Zouk Fusion Night and Wednesday, July 26, the Soca Extravaganza takes place. Thursday night, July 27 is Promoter’s Night with the Big Jam organized by BTP Production. The same promoter will organize a show on Friday night, July 28 with a band from St. Eustatius. Earlier, on Friday afternoon, there will be a car show.

Saturday, July 29, at 3:00am is Jouvert Morning followed by the Grand Parade in The Bottom in the afternoon. Carnival will close off on Sunday, July 30 with the Second Day Parade and the Burning of King Momo.

T-shirts are on sale at $10 for adults and $5 for children. The Carnival Committee consists of: Joelyn Robinson, Justin Yu, Trisha Gumbs-Yu, Carl Buncamper, Desmond Caines, Ileana Simmons, Tyreke Hassell, Enock Charles and Natasha Zeagers.

