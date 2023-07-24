Government of Sint Maarten ** Sint Maarten Police Force Reveals Vehicle Theft Statistics for the First Half of 2023: Focus on Types, Peak Times, and Rental Cars **

The Sint Maarten Police Force is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community. As part of our ongoing efforts to combat crime and provide transparency, we a

Sharing the latest statistics on vehicle theft in Sint Maarten for the first half of 2023.

Types of Stolen Vehicles:

After a thorough analysis of reported incidents, the Sint Maarten Police Force has identified the following types of vehicles that are most commonly stolen:

1. Hyundai I-10/Grand: 18 incidents

2. Hyundai Tucson: 6 incidents

3. Kia Picanto: 4 incidents

4. Kia Sportage: 4 incidents

These statistics highlight the significance of vehicle security measures for owners of Hyundai and Kia models. We urge all vehicle owners to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their property from theft.

Peak Times for Car Theft:

In addition to identifying the types of stolen vehicles, our analysis also reveals the peak times during which car thefts predominantly occur. While vehicle theft can unfortunately happen at any time, our data indicates that the following time periods are of particular concern:

1. Evening hours (6:00 PM – 10:00 PM): Substantial occurrence

2. Overnight (10:00 PM – 6:00 AM): Highest frequency

3. Early morning hours (6:00 AM – 10:00 AM): Elevated risk

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges vehicle owners to exercise caution and take extra measures to safeguard their cars during these identified periods.

By implementing security practices such as, using steering wheel locks, and installing car alarms, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of car theft.

Most Cars Stolen on and around the Weekend:

Further analysis of the stolen vehicle statistics reveals a notable trend regarding the days of the week when car thefts occur. Of the 62 (2 attempts) cars stolen during the first half of 2023, a significant portion of 31 cars were stolen during the weekend and on Mondays. Specifically, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday account for the highest number of reported car theft incidents.

Rental Cars Targeted:

Out of the total 62 (2 attempts) stolen cars, an alarming 21 vehicles were from rental car companies. This highlights the particular vulnerability of rental cars to theft and emphasizes the importance of collaboration between rental car companies and law enforcement agencies to enhance security measures and prevent such crimes.

Preventive Measures and Reporting:

We understand that these statistics may cause concern among vehicle owners. Therefore, the Sint Maarten Police Force strongly encourages all residents to proactively protect their vehicles and follow the basic preventive measures.

Additionally, the detective department of KPSM would like to emphasize the importance of promptly reporting any stolen vehicles. We urge all individuals who have had their vehicles stolen to please report the incident to the police as soon as possible. Timely reporting enables our investigators to initiate necessary actions and increases the chances of recovering stolen vehicles.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains dedicated to preserving public safety and protecting our citizens’ property. By sharing these vehicle theft statistics for the first half of 2023, we aim to raise awareness and empower vehicle owners with the knowledge necessary to prevent such crimes.

We urge all residents, especially rental car companies, to take the necessary precautions, adopt the recommended preventive measures, and promptly report any stolen vehicles to the police. By working together, we can create a safer and more secure environment for everyone in Sint Maarten.

