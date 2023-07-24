Government of Sint Maarten ** Ministry of VROMI **

Ministry of VROMI has been diligently working and making progress at the repairs of the Prince Bernard Bridge.

Currently, the focus is on the removal and replacement of the damaged sections of the bridge. We also recognize the students of the BOP program who are gaining valuable experience in the field of welding while lending a hand to this project.

We kindly remind everyone to drive with caution, as the repair crew continues their work.

