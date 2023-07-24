July 24, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU

Government of Sint Maarten ** Ministry of VROMI **

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Ministry of VROMI has been diligently working and making progress at the repairs of the Prince Bernard Bridge.
Currently, the focus is on the removal and replacement of the damaged sections of the bridge. We also recognize the students of the BOP program who are gaining valuable experience in the field of welding while lending a hand to this project.
We kindly remind everyone to drive with caution, as the repair crew continues their work.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

TRABOUNAN DI MANTENSHON RIBA KAMINDA HELMIN MAGNO WIELS BOULEVARD DI ROTÒNDE NA PARASASSA TE KU YOTIN KÒRTÁ

REDAKSHON 0

“ART & SCIENCE FAIR” DI MARIA COLLEGE A EXPONE TALENTO DI HOBENNAN

REDAKSHON 0

Audio di Garreth Tromp, Epidemioloog DVG

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: