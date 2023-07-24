July 24, 2023
NOTISIA POLISIAL

Korps Politie Sint Maarten 4 arrested a firearm & drugs found

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

From:  Acting head of communication Department

Inspector F.N. Richards

Philipsburg, Monday 24 July  2023

4 arrested a firearm & drugs found

The St. Maarten Police Force is busy investigating, a case which took place on the A.TH. Illidge road in the Dutch Quarter area on Monday July 24, 2023 around 04:50 a.m.

During the early morning hour, a routine control was conducted by a patrol of KPSM.  A vehicle with 5 occupants was stopped. Attempting to control this vehicle with occupants, 1 male managed to escape before the control could be carried out. The remaining 4 occupants were controlled, and a firearm and a small amount of marijuana was discovered. The items found were confiscated.

All 4 suspects were arrested and shortly thereafter transported to the Police station in Philipsburg for processing and further investigation.

This case  is being investigated by the Detective department.

 

 

