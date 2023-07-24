Korps Politie Sint Maarten 4 arrested a firearm & drugs found
From: Acting head of communication Department
Inspector F.N. Richards
Philipsburg, Monday 24 July 2023
4 arrested a firearm & drugs found
The St. Maarten Police Force is busy investigating, a case which took place on the A.TH. Illidge road in the Dutch Quarter area on Monday July 24, 2023 around 04:50 a.m.
During the early morning hour, a routine control was conducted by a patrol of KPSM. A vehicle with 5 occupants was stopped. Attempting to control this vehicle with occupants, 1 male managed to escape before the control could be carried out. The remaining 4 occupants were controlled, and a firearm and a small amount of marijuana was discovered. The items found were confiscated.
All 4 suspects were arrested and shortly thereafter transported to the Police station in Philipsburg for processing and further investigation.
This case is being investigated by the Detective department.
You must log in to post a comment.