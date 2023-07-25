From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector F.N. Richards

July 25th, 2023

Sint Maarten Police Force Urges Owners of Confiscated Vehicles to Reclaim

Property.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is again, calling upon the rightful owners of

confiscated vehicles connected to theft or fencing to promptly pass by the police station in

Philipsburg to claim or gather information about their property.

The provision of necessary documentation during the reclamation process is crucial to

ensure a successful outcome.

Unfortunately, our last press release failed to generate a significant response from the

owners of confiscated vehicles in the past. In light of this, we would like to emphasize the

urgency of this matter and encourage all affected individuals to take immediate action.

If you have previously inquired about your confiscated vehicle, we strongly urge you to

revisit the police station and arrange a meeting with Detective Miss J Rijna or

Miss P. Richardson from the Detectives Department of KPSM.

They will provide you with further information and guidance regarding the status of your vehicle.

Furthermore, we would like to remind the public of the severe consequences associated with

owning or purchasing stolen vehicles.

Prospective buyers are strongly advised to exercise utmost caution and due diligence.

Before purchasing a second-hand car, we urge you to take the following steps:

Verify the status of the vehicle: Consult authorized car dealers or specialists on the

island to ensure that the vehicle has not been reported stolen and is safe to

purchase. This can be done by conducting thorough checks on both the vehicle and

its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Remain vigilant and responsible: Purchasing a vehicle, knowingly or unknowingly,

can have serious ramifications for the buyer. It may lead to financial or legal

consequences, or even both. To safeguard your interests and avoid potential trouble,

please exercise prudence throughout the purchasing process.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is committed to upholding public safety and security.

We urge all vehicle owners to take appropriate measures to avoid inconvenience and to

cooperate with us in the retrieval of their confiscated vehicles.

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM): is committed

to serving and protecting the community, KPSM strives to create a safe and secure

environment for all residents and visitors alike.

For more information, please visit Police Force of Sint Maarten website at: https://www.policesxm.sx/

