From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector F.N. Richards

July 28th, 2023

Police is requesting the owner of this minivan to come forward and claim their property

It’s essential for the general public to beware of the appeal made by the Korps Police Force of St. Maarten regarding confiscated vehicles. If anyone’s vehicle was stolen and later found, they should visit the police headquarter during the hours of 09: 00 am to 04:00 pm weekly with all the necessary documents to reclaim their property.

In this picture the owner of this Minivan is being asked to come forward and provide his or her documents and reclaim their vehicle.

