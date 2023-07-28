July 28, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL

 Police is requesting the owner of this  minivan to come forward and claim their property 

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

From:  Acting head of communication Department

Inspector F.N. Richards

 

July 28th, 2023

 

Police is requesting the owner of this  minivan to come forward and claim their property 

 

It’s essential for the general public to beware of the appeal made by the Korps Police Force of                 St. Maarten regarding confiscated vehicles. If anyone’s vehicle was stolen and later found, they should visit the police headquarter during the hours of 09: 00 am to 04:00 pm weekly with all the necessary documents to reclaim their property.

In this picture the owner of this Minivan is being asked to come forward and provide his or her documents and reclaim their vehicle.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

SINT MAARTEN POLICE PRESS RELEASE 02062019-1

REDAKSHON 0

Detenshon relashoná ku violashon di lei di arma di kandela

REDAKSHON 0

KOMUNIKADO DI KUERPO POLISIAL KÒRSOU Búskeda di hòmber perdí (Ripitishon) i update

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: