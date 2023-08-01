Hefe di Kuerpo Suplente/Hefe di Operashon nobo di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense

Entrante 14 di ougùstùs 2023, Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense lo bai tin un Hefe di Kuerpo Suplente/hefe di Operashon nobo: Sr. Rob Meijer. E ta sigui Ronald Zwarter, ku riba promé di òktober 2023, despues di un periodo di 4 aña, lo regresá Hulanda Oropeo i ku entrante komienso di 2024 lo bai gosa di su penshun bon meresí.

Sr. Meijer no ta un deskonosí pa e islanan. Asina, durante di su karera di 39 aña, na Sint Maarten el a fungi 5 aña largu komo Lider di Proyekto, komo hefe interino di establesimentu di RST i despues pa 3 aña largu den e funshon di Hefe di Reshèrshi/ Hefe Interino di RST i na Kòrsou komo Hefe di e tim “Bestrijding Ondermijning”, RST/TBO.

Den su funshon nobo komo Hefe Interino/hefe di Operashon di Kuerpo, su metanan pa Boneiru ta entre otro pa tuma akshon adekuá i duna reakshon rekonosibel na desaroyonan rápido den komunidat i e kambionan den tipo di kriminalidat ku esaki ta trese kuné ku ta forma retonan pa polis. Tambe e tarea pa intensivá i garantisá e kolaborashon ku otro kuerponan di polis Karibense, RST i Polis Nashonal ta un punto di lansa.

‘Mi ta para mas tantu pa hasi kos huntu. Kada wowo den e kadena ta importante i pa e motibu ei ta importante pa haña ‘input’ di un i tur, riba esei mi ta enfoká’, segun Sr. Rob Meijer.

New Deputy Chief of Police/ Head of Operations of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force

From the 14th of August, 2023, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force will have a new Deputy Chief of Police/ Head of Operations : Mr. Rob Meijer. He will follow Ronald Zwarter, who returns to the European Netherlands on the 1st of October, 2023 after a period of 4 years and will enjoy his well-deserved retirement at the beginning of 2024.

Mr. Meijer is no stranger to the islands. For example, during his 39-year career on Sint Maarten, he held the position of Project Leader, deputy Head of the RST branch and then held the position of Head of Investigation / Deputy head of RST for 5 years and fulfilled the function of Head of Anti-Mining Team, RST/TBO in Curaçao.

Objectives for Bonaire in its new position as deputy Chief of Police/ Head of Operations include working on adequate follow-up and recognizable response to rapid developments in society and the associated changing forms of crime that pose challenges for the police.

The task of intensifying and guaranteeing cooperation with the other Caribbean police forces, the RST and the National Police is also a spearhead.

“I am especially about doing it together. Every link in the chain is important and that is why it is valuable to get input from everyone, that is what I aim for”, says Mr. Robert Meijer.

Nieuwe plaatsvervangend Korpschef/Hoofd Operatien Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland

Vanaf 14 augustus 2023 zal het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland een nieuwe plaatsvervangend Korpschef hebben: dhr. Rob Meijer. Hij volgt Ronald Zwarter op 1 oktober 2023 na een periode van 4 jaar weer terugkeert naar Europees-Nederland en vanaf begin 2024 van zijn welverdiend pensioen zal gaan genieten.

Dhr. Meijer is geen onbekende van de eilanden. Zo heeft hij gedurende zijn 39-jarige loopbaan op Sint Maarten 5 jaar lang de functie van Projectleider, plv.-, wnd. Vestigingshoofd van het RST vervuld en daarna 3 jaar lang de functie van Hoofd Opsporing / Plv. hoofd RST en Hoofd Team Bestrijding Ondermijning, RST/TBO op Curaçao vervuld.

Doelstellingen voor Bonaire in zijn nieuwe functie als plv. Korpschef/hoofd Operatien zijn onder meer het werken aan adequate opvolging en herkenbare reactie op snelle ontwikkelingen in de maatschappij en de hiermee gepaard gaande veranderende criminaliteitsvormen die uitdagingen voor de politie opleveren.

Ook de opgave om de samenwerking met de andere Caribische politiekorpsen, het RST en de Nationale Politie te intensiveren en te borgen, is een speerpunt.

“Ik ben vooral van het samen. Iedere schakel van de ketting is belangrijk en daarom is het dus waardevol om van iedereen input te krijgen, daar stuur ik op”, aldus dhr. Rob Meijer.

