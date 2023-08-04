August 4, 2023
GOBIERNU

Minister Sithree “Cey” van Heydoorn 3 di ougustus 2023, mi a bishita skolnan den renobashon, ku ta den e prome fase di e proyekto di “Renobashon di Skol”.

Minister Sithree “Cey” van Heydoorn 3 di ougustus 2023, mi a bishita skolnan den renobashon, ku ta den e prome fase di e proyekto di “Renobashon di Skol”.
Mi a bishita Kolegio Cola Debrot, na e skol aki ya e trabounan di renobashon a tuma luga i e skol na e momentunan aki ta fungi pa ubika otro skol ku ta wordu renoba.
Despues mi a bishita Kolegio Erasmo, ku ta un renobashon kompleto i a ubika e studiantenan i dosentenan temporalmente na Kolegio Cola Debrot.
Por ultimo nos a bai Skol Nelly Winkel, kaminda e trabounan di renobashon a kaba di kuminsa.
Durante di e bishita, Stichting Onderhoud Schoolgebouwen (SOS) a entrega na mi persona un raportahe di e trabounan ku a keda ehekuta te ku awor.
Den raportahe aki e parti finansiero di e proyekto tambe ta wordu responsabilisa. Pronto lo mi komparti e raportahe aki ku prensa.
Riba fotonan athunto un bista grafiko di e bishita.

