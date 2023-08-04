August 4, 2023
U.S. Consulate General Curacao Youth Entrepreneurship Exchange Update!

U.S. Consulate General Curacao
Youth Entrepreneurship Exchange Update!
It has been two weeks since our incredible journey in Atlanta was filled with inspiration and valuable experiences!
The delegation spoke with founders and investors at organizations and universities devoted to helping students do entrepreneurship through intentional programming, encouraging the growth of the fintech sector such as the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) and the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, a unique business generator and innovation lab for Black-owned businesses.
The Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) offered a tour of campus and insight into Create-X, Georgia Tech’s primer entrepreneurship accelerator, allowing the delegation to watch university students pitch and receive feedback in real time.
The group also toured Georgia State University’s Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) to learn how it builds connections between students and those in the entertainment industry through advanced technology workforce training and collaboration with industry partners.
These young student entrepreneurs are truly thriving, and learned valuable tips from industry veterans and expanded their network.
Follow Islandpreneur to stay updated on the second annual Youth Pitch Competition!

 

