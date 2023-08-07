Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of VROMI was busy coordinating efforts to contain and remove an excess amount of dead fish at the canal that connects the fresh and salt ponds.

This phenomenon is not new. Over the years when faced with extreme heat the water becomes deoxygenated leading to the death of fish.

