August 7, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU

The Ministry of VROMI was busy coordinating efforts to contain and remove an excess amount of dead fish at the canal that connects the fresh and salt ponds.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of VROMI was busy coordinating efforts to contain and remove an excess amount of dead fish at the canal that connects the fresh and salt ponds.
This phenomenon is not new. Over the years when faced with extreme heat the water becomes deoxygenated leading to the death of fish.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Minister Ursell Arends ta publica e National Plan for Stray Animals

REDAKSHON 0

ÚLTIMO INFORMASHON: Di e manera aki Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ke keda mantené komunidat informá di e kasonan relashoná na Corona Vírùs. Awe 31 mart 2020

REDAKSHON 0

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes: En conexion cu Dia Mundial di Donante di Sanger, PROME MINISTER A BISHITA BLOEDBANK Y TA HACI APELACION PA MAS CIUDADANO BIRA DONANTE

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: