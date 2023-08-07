Government of Sint Maarten

Ministry of VROMI is pleased to announce the substantial progress made on the Wellington Road project. As of Thursday, the concrete pouring for Phase 2 has been successfully completed. We are on track to wrap up Phase 2 shortly. Looking ahead, Phase 3 is set to commence soon, focusing on the essential Orange Grove segment with the placement of new drain grills and pipes.

We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding throughout this process.

