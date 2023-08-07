Ministry of VROMI is pleased to announce the substantial progress made on the Wellington Road project.
Government of Sint Maarten
Ministry of VROMI is pleased to announce the substantial progress made on the Wellington Road project. As of Thursday, the concrete pouring for Phase 2 has been successfully completed. We are on track to wrap up Phase 2 shortly. Looking ahead, Phase 3 is set to commence soon, focusing on the essential Orange Grove segment with the placement of new drain grills and pipes.
We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding throughout this process.
