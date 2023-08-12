‘MAMA’, E promé telenovela turko transmití den Karibe

Willemstad – Awe ku orguyo nos a presentá un preview di e promé episodio di ‘Anne’, ku ta nifiká ‘Mama’ den idioma turko. Un telenovela ku kontenido saka for di bida real, ku lo kaptiva bo atenshon for di e promé momento.

E telenovela turko aki, ku ta un adaptashon di un seri Hapones di pasado, a debutá na òktober 2016 i bira un hit mes ora, dor di su historia konmovedor. ‘MAMA’ a ser distribuí den mas ku 40 diferente Pais a nivel mundial. Na 2019 el a risibí un premio prestigioso komo e seri di televishon turko mas eksportá rònt mundu. Latino Amérika mester a warda poko mas tantu, pa risibí un vershon tradusí na spañó.

‘MAMA’ ta sigui kapta atenshon di kompanianan di televishon internashonal, inkluso di Nos Pais Television. I despues di basta luna di negosiashon, nos a gana e konfiansa di un di e distribuidornan di pelíkula mas renombrá na Turkía i bira konsekuentemente e promé kanal di televishon den Karibe pa transmití un telenovela turko.

Hasi tur kos ku un propósito fiho

Nos a skohe pa transmití un telenovela turko, na lugá di un di Latino Amérika manera nos a kustumbrá, pa diferente motibu, e serinan ta konosí pa nan gran aktuashon, pero tambe pa nan kalidat altu di produkshon tékniko; bon asesorio, esenografia impreshonante, trabou di kámara i iluminashon ekselente i mas; E serinan no ta kontené muchu fikshon manera esnan di latino Amérika, pero ta mustra loke ta pasa den bida real; I e motibu mas importante, nan kontenido ta pas perfekto den e vishon i mishon i loke Nos Pais Television ta para pe, esta e balornan kultural i moral manera sentido di honor, rèspèt, patriotismo, konbibensia sosial i amikal.

Nos a skohe e telenovela aki debí na su kultura paresido na esun di nos. Kòrsou ta un pais maternal. Hopi di nos a ser lanta pa nos Mama. Algun di nos apénas a konosé e figura di un Tata na kas. Pa hopi nos mama ta e pilar di famia. Esun ku ta kuida nos, nutrí nos i ku ta stima nos sin pone kondishon. Tambe nos a skohe pa ‘MAMA’ pasobra ounke ta di lamentá, e problema di abuso di mucha ta sosodé ketu bai ku demasiado frekuensia den nos komunidat.

E kontenido di ‘MAMA’, lo mustra tur esaki i mas. E historia ta trata un maestro di skol básiko ku a tuma nota ku un di su alumnonan ta ser maltratá pa tantu su mama komo pareha di e mama. Ora ku el a ripara ku ningun hende no por òf kièr hasi nada pa e mucha el a disidí di tuma akshon. Sobra bo tin ku deskubrí pa bo mes.

Otro motibu pa kiko nos a skohe pa Turkía, ta pasobra tin basta kos komun ku Kòrsou. Tur dos pais ta kompartí kulturanan diverso, kaminda por ehèmpel na Istanbul, tin un variedat grandi di nashonalidat ku ta konbibi ku otro. Kaminda influensianan oriental i oksidental ta topa otro. Meskos ta pasa na Kòrsou, aki e influensianan afrikano, oksidental i asiátiko entre otro, ta sigui dominá.

Turkía ta muchu mas ku loke e impreshon ku hopi tin, esta di ta un pais kaminda tur hende ta kana rònt ku burka òf ku Koran den man henter dia i papia di islam. Turkía ta popular pa su herensia kulinario, tradishonnan antiguo, paisahenan impreshonante, platonan eskisito i personanan enkantador.

Mi a biba mas ku 10 aña na Hulanda i tin hopi amigu turko. Nan ta bunita hende i super loyal. Aparte di nan famia, nan ta hopi pega na nan amigunan i ta balorá amistat.

Algu ku semper ta hasi mi orguyoso pa kompartí, ta e hecho ku Kòrsou ta un pais di hopi nashonalidat ku ta biba huntu sin ningun problema i ta apresiá tur ku ta bin nos pais i ku ta kere den nos.

Corendon, un kompania Turko-Hulandes a hasi netamente esei. Nan a kere den e potensial di Kòrsou i a bin invertí na gran eskala. Danki pa kere den nos.

Ta p’esei, Nos Pais Television kièr dediká e telenovela aki komo un homenage spesial na henter e famia di Corendon, komo muestra di apresio i gratitut. Mi tin sigur ku ‘MAMA’, lo trese nos kulturanan huntu i entusiasmá tur siudadano pa apresiá e komunidat Turko mucho mas.

‘MAMA’ ta estrená djaluna awor 14 di ougùstùs pa 9’or di anochi i ku ripitishon su siguiente dia 12’or di mèrdia. Transmishon ta tuma lugá tur dia, di djaluna pa djasabra. Disfrutá di dje.

‘MAMA’, the first Turkish drama series to be broadcast in the Caribbean

Willemstad – Today we are proudly launching the first episode of ‘Anne’, Turkish for ‘Mother or Mama’. A drama series with content taken from real life, which will captivate your attention from the very first moment.

This Turkish drama series, an adaptation of a former Japanese scripted drama, debuted in October 2016 and became an immediate hit, due to its heartwarming story. It was a completely new genre in Turkey (renamed Türkiye in English on request of the Turkish Government). ‘MAMA’ has been distributed in almost 40 countries globally. It received in 2019 the honorable award as the most exported television series. In Latin America they had to wait a few more years for it to be dubbed in Spanish.

‘MAMA’ continues to spark interest among international broadcasters, including Nos Pais Television.

After many months of negotiation, Nos Pais Television has gained the trust of one of the most prestigious film distributors in Türkiye to be the first broadcaster to air ‘MAMA” in the Caribbean.

Main Purpose

We choose to broadcast a Turkic series instead of one from Latin America, as we are accustomed to, because Turkish series:

Are known for their great performance, but most of all high-quality production value: good props, great sets, excellent visual effects, camera work and amazing sound design; Do not contain fiction like Latin American dramas but show domestic real life; And most important, their content perfectly fits with our vision and mission. They represent exactly the cultural and moral values Nos Pais Television stands for, such as a sense of honor, respect, hospitality, and neighborliness.

We choose the drama series ‘MAMA’ because of the similarities with Curaçao. Curacao is a motherly community. Many of us were raised by our mothers and didn’t even get to experience the father figure. Our mother was and still is for some of us, the backbone of the family. The one who cares for us, nurtures us and loves us unconditionally. We also choose ‘MAMA’ because child abuse unfortunately still is one of the major problems on Curaçao.

‘MAMA’ will show you all of that and more. The story is about a temporary teacher at a local elementary school, who soon realizes one of her students, is suffering from child abuse by her mother and mother’s boyfriend. When she realizes that nobody is doing anything to help the child, she takes matters into her own hands. You have to watch the rest for yourself.

And we choose Türkiye, because Curaçao and Türkiye have a lot in common. We both share distinctive cultures and Istanbul for instance is a fascinating melting pot – where Eastern and Western influences come together. So is Curaçao – where African, Western and Asian influences come together.

Türkiye is so much more than the stereotypical image many people have of the country – everybody walks around in burkas or with the Koran in their hand and talking about the Islam the whole day.

Türkiye is famous for its culinary heritage, age-old traditions, gorgeous landscape, great food and beautiful people.

I have lived in the Netherlands for more than 10 years and had many Turkish friends. They’re beautiful and deeply loyal. In addition to their family, Turks are very attached to their friends and place a high value on friendships. Turkish people are not scared to express their emotions and are honest about them.

One of the things that has always made me proud is the diversity of our country and how we always have and will embrace others who come to Curaçao and believe in us.

Corendon, a Dutch-Turkish company did just that. They believe in the potential of Curaçao and decided to invest in our Dushi Kòrsou. Thank you for believing in us.

That is why Nos Pais Television wants to dedicate this broadcast to the

Corendon Family and Management as a token of appreciation.

I am confident that ‘MAMA’ will bring our cultures closer and encourage people to embrace the Turkish community and to believe in each other.

‘MAMA’ starts this Monday August 14 at 9:00 PM, with an additional rerun the next day at 12:00 PM. Enjoy

