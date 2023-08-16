Well-known Actor Organizes Underwear Casting in Amsterdam with a Touch of Bonaire

IAMTORO, the underwear brand of Dutch actor Everon Jackson Hooi, is looking for models for a photoshoot that will take place on Bonaire in honor of its fifth anniversary. On September 2nd, the brand is therefore organizing a spectacular open casting filled with island vibes on the street in Amsterdam’s city center. A second casting round for models living on Bonaire will take place online in the coming weeks.

Everon and his candidate models will give Amsterdam a Caribbean touch on September 2nd. For the new campaign of IAMTORO, the tram stop on Leidseplein will be transformed into a casting studio. Participants in this unique open casting have a chance to be selected for a photo shoot that takes place on Bonaire at the end of September. To get a taste of the island, candidates are invited to show their model skills inside the tram stop that will be transformed into a tropical beach, with Bonaire’s Pink Beach as their backdrop. The images of the casting on the street are shown directly on JCDecaux’s digital network, reaching a large part of the Netherlands. Everon: “This has never been done before; through the live stream, our casting can be followed in several cities simultaneously, such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague. The participants will be admired from ‘Pink Beach’ in their boxer shorts, how nice is that?”

Body Positivity

“IAMTORO is a brand for all men,” says Everon enthusiastically. “The brand is all about self-confidence and inner strength. In short; your mindset, not your body. That is why we organize a casting in which everyone can participate. Whether you have a six pack or a belly. There is a lot of attention for body positivity among women, which is very good. But men also come in all shapes and sizes. Certainly not everyone is fully trained and that won’t be necessary as far as we are concerned. As long as you’re comfortable in your own skin. And in your boxer shorts, of course.”

Casting Call

In addition to the open casting in Amsterdam, men on Bonaire with an interest in modeling are also warmly invited to register for this unique opportunity by participating in an online casting that is set to take place over the next weeks. If you would like to have a chance of becoming one of the faces of the new IAMTORO campaign, please send an e-mail with your contact details to info@iamtoro.shop before September 2nd with a selection of photos clearly showing your entire body, and preferably also one or two photos in underwear or swimwear.

Photoshoot Bonaire

Out of all candidates who participate in the casting calls in both the Netherlands and Bonaire, four participants will be selected for the shoot of the new collection that will take place on Bonaire. Although Everon’s roots lie on Curaçao, he also has a warm heart for Bonaire. “Ultimately, we are all part of one Kingdom that binds us. By working with models from the Netherlands and Bonaire, we build a bridge between the two,” explains Everon. “With this campaign, we want to convey a positive message that is not only about self-confidence, but also about connection.”

About Everon Jackson Hooi

Everon Jackson Hooi is a Curaçao-born Dutch actor best known for his role as Bing Mauricius in the longest running tv soap in The Netherlands, Goede Tijden Slechte Tijden. He also recently appeared in Wie is de mol (as the mole), The Masked Singer and played a leading role in Buladó, the film that was awarded a Golden Calf for best film in 2020. Everon is a co-founder and co-owner of IAMTORO.

About IAMTORO

IAMTORO is a lifestyle brand for men with a focus on underwear. The brand was founded in 2018 by Everon Jackson Hooi, Marc van Eck and Roland Ykel. The brand name is a statement that revolves around self confidence because by being self-confident you achieve more and get more out of life. IAMTORO strives to inspire, challenge and empower men, and produces its clothing with respect for people and the environment. The IAMTORO swimwear collection is made from recycled plastic. Learn more at https://iamtoro.shop

