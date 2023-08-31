CHATA elects new board of directors 2023.

And says farewell to two longstanding board members.

Willemstad, 31 August 2023 – Last Thursday, August 24th, the Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) held its annual general meeting (AGM), where members of the association voted for a new board of director members with the meeting taking place at CHATA member Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort.

Result of the Elections

Every year during the AGM the association members get the opportunity to elect members for the Board of Directors. This year members voted for three vacant positions in the Board of Directors, all three representing the allied membership.

The allied candidates running for the board elections were:

Omar van der Dijs (Licores Maduro), Rick van der Pluijm (TUI Dutch Caribbean), Jonny Andersen (Curaçao Airport Partners), Mark Verburg (Taber Tours / FBTT Travel), Kris Bouwstra (Dynaf Group) and Selim Eddine (Confetti & co.).

After counting the votes, the new CHATA board members were Omar van der Dijs, Rick van der Pluijm and Jonny Andersen.

There were also six vacant positions in the Board of Directors representing the accommodations sector. Since there were 6 nominations for the position of director representing the hotels, the list of the 6 nominees were elected by acclamation. The representatives of the accommodations sector were Mark Nooren (Curaçao Marriot Beach Resort), Robbin Vogels (Avila Beach Hotel), Edward Suares (Corendon Hotels & Resorts (Livingstone) Representative), Mimi Luttge (LionsDive Beach Resort), Rolf Sprecher (Lionstone Development), Jaime Osma (Kontiki Beach Resort), Maylin Trenidad (Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort) and new board member Jeroen Vliex (Blue Bay Curacao Golf & Beach Resort).

This year, long-time Chairman, Mr. Hans Slier (Papagayo Curaçao) stepped down from his role as board member and Chairman after eight years as an active board member and six years as Chairman. The board also bid farewell to Ms. Peggy Croes (Curaçao Airport Holding) who has been a long-time secretary as well as an active board member for nine years.

Mr. Jim Hepple and former Vice-chairman, Rick van der Pluijm, along with the new board, thanked both Hans and Peggy for their contribution and their support to CHATA and its successes over the last nine years and are honored to have had them on the board.

The new CHATA Board of Directors 2023

Edward Suares (Corendon Hotels & Resorts (Livingstone) Representative)

Jaime Osma (Kontiki Beach Resort)

Jeroen Vliex (Blue Bay Curacao Golf & Beach Resort)

Jonny Andersen (Curaçao Airport Partners)

Mark Nooren (Curaçao Marriot Beach Resort)

Maylin Trenidad (Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort)

Mimi Luttge (LionsDive Beach Resort)

Omar van der Dijs (Licores Maduro)

Rick van der Pluijm (TUI Dutch Caribbean)

Robbin Vogels (Avila Beach Hotel)

Rolf Sprecher (Lionstone Development)

There were four presentations.

Before the presentations started, the Chairman, Hans Slier gave an outlook on the day’s agenda. Mr. Hepple, Interim Managing Director of CHATA, began with a presentation to the members highlighting the association’s focus and achievements of the 2022 Board, such as the MOU collaboration with CTB, the progress with the Level Playing Field, and the launch of CHATA 2.0. He said that in 2023 CHATA will continue to be the voice of the sector and focus on advocacy efforts and lobbying for the workforce, product and destination development, air service, and supporting destination marketing. Furthermore, Mr. Hepple gave a brief update on the state of the industry.

Mr. Hepple then introduced Muryad de Bruin, Counterpart Director of CTB, as the new speaker who briefly discussed the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the CTB and CHATA and its implications for the future working relationship between the two parties.

Mr. De Bruin was followed by the Minister of Finance, Mr. Javier Silvania, who discussed the status of the implementation of a “Level Playing Field” which would result in all accommodation, particularly short-term rental accommodation, paying all appropriate accommodation taxes.

The final presentation given was by Ms. Zulaika Mook from MEO, who on behalf of the Minister of Economic Development, articulated the Minister’s vision for the tourism sector.

In concluding the AGM, Mr. Hepple announced the results of the elections and Rick van der Pluijm, the Vice Chairman of CHATA, offered thanks on behalf of the Board and membership to both Hans Slier, the outgoing chairman, and Peggy Croes, the outgoing Secretary to the Board, for their dedicated service to the CHATA Board.

CHATA thanks its members for supporting the association and the sector. CHATA also thanks MCB for sponsoring the AGM.

