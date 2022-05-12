Tourism Corporation Bonaire News Flash

Summer 2022 promises good business for the Bonaire tourism industry, despite lasting changes in travel behavior

TCB Informs Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) recently conducted a quick scan study to forecast the summer season 2022 which will commence +/- mid May 2022 up to September 2022. The summer months are traditionally considered low season for Bonaire and the Caribbean region. Nevertheless, TCB anticipates a better summer performance compared to pre-pandemic figures. According to Bonaire tourism partner Expedia, 81% of travelers plan to take at least one vacation with family and friends in the first and second half of 2022. Three in five travelers are willing to pay additional fees so that their trip can be more sustainable. 49% said they will choose a less crowded destination to reduce effects of over tourism. TCB is tapping into this niche demand by repositioning Bonaire and its communication efforts to showcase our value to meet the niche desire of the traveler. TCB also monitored a slight dip in December 2021 due to OMICRON and other factors but saw a strong increase in bookings for the first six months in 2022. Starting May 2022, TCB’s outlook for the next 3 months is positive pacing 76.7% ahead compared to last year. Main outlook growth is registered from markets such as Canada, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, USA and the Netherlands. Note: Outlook is based on actual airline tickets booked to Bonaire. According to TCB’s CEO, Miles B M Mercera, “We are excited to launch our new communication efforts in our primary markets. We are currently intensifying our collaboration with partners such as American Airlines, Delta and United while inspiring and inviting travelers from around the world to experience our local culture, nature, heritage and people.” TCB’s efforts will focus on the North American market and based on a lead time of 115 days from the US traveler booking behavior. TCB will be launching an extensive Bonaire branding campaign end of May 2022 in the North American region focusing on key source markets such as Florida, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New York, Atlanta and Houston. The aim is to inspire travel to Bonaire for the second half of 2022. To further stimulate the bookings and travel during the summer months, TCB has recently announced the Bonaire Rum Week which is scheduled to take place June 14-17, 2022. For more information: www.bonairerumweek.com