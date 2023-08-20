August 20, 2023
Government of Sint Maarten

Amidst the aftermath of an unfortunate theft several weeks ago, today august 18th 2023 brought a heartening transformation. A local business and KPSM CPOS joined forces to generously donate a new educational TV, to the school. This meaningful act took place at 721 Foundation School, highlighting the remarkable results of community cooperation.
The collaboration between the local business and KPSM CPOS resulted in the replacement of the stolen educational TV.
The management team of KPSM, takes this opportunity to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed to making this donation a reality.
