Amidst the aftermath of an unfortunate theft several weeks ago, today august 18th 2023 brought a heartening transformation. A local business and KPSM CPOS joined forces to generously donate a new educational TV, to the school. This meaningful act took place at 721 Foundation School, highlighting the remarkable results of community cooperation.

