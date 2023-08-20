Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of VROMI is hard at work revitalizing the Osborne Kruythoff Roundabout. The Team, under instruction from Minister Doran, has already removed dead tree stumps, cleared the location of deteriorated concrete stumps, which were remnants of former lighting installations, removed poles and cleared debris, setting the stage for the coming up masonry phase.

Your safety and support are crucial as we enhance this iconic landmark. Stay tuned for progress updates.

