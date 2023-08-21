From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha Aug. 20th 2023

Sint Maarten Police Force Issues Weather Advisory and Safety Measures Amidst Inclement Weather

The Sint Maarten Police Force is issuing an urgent public advisory regarding the ongoing inclement weather conditions affecting the island. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next few hours, which may lead to localized flooding in certain areas.

Forecasted Impact:

Areas such as Cul-De-Sac Basin, Sucker Garden, and Zagers-Gut are particularly vulnerable to flooding due to their low-lying terrain. Residents in these areas are advised to stay vigilant and take preventive measures to safeguard their homes and properties.

Travel Safety:

For those who must travel during these adverse conditions, we strongly advise extra caution. Motorists are warned of potential hazards such as falling rocks while driving over the Cole Bay Hill. Exercise reduced speed and maintain a safe following distance to ensure your safety and the safety of others.

Avoid Flood-Prone Areas:

To further enhance your safety and prevent unnecessary risks, drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid areas that are prone to flooding. Stalled vehicles in flooded areas not only endanger the occupants but also create challenges for emergency services that may need to assist in such situations.

Emergency Services Access:

In light of the anticipated challenges presented by the inclement weather, we urge residents to minimize non-essential travel and to keep roads clear whenever possible. Emergency services require unhindered access to respond promptly to any incidents.

Preparedness Measures:

To ensure your safety and well-being during this period of adverse weather, we recommend the following measures:

Stay Informed: Keep yourself updated with the latest weather forecasts and advisories through reputable news sources and official channels.

Emergency Hotline: For emergencies, contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1721-5422222 or dial 911.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents. We are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to provide assistance whenever necessary.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

