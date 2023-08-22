CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry

Stars of Q2 2023

Willemstad, 22 August, 2023 – Last week, CHATA hosted the second “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony of 2023 at CHATA Member, Landhuis Chobolobo. During this event, the second quarter employees and supervisors from 2023 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Avila Beach Hotel and Papagayo Beach Resort.

CHATA is proud to host events such as these as it continuously highlights the employees that not only hold tourism and hospitality close to their hearts, but they practice it every day with a smile on their faces. The nominees of this quarter were selected as they demonstrated outstanding work-ethic and their employers are grateful and very happy to have them on their teams.

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 2nd quarter of 2023:

Company Name Employee Present position Employee Avila Beach Hotel Gil-luska Wernet Allround F&B associate Baoase Luxury Resort Tahisha Daal Sales Baoase Luxury Resort Manon Vos Finance Baoase Luxury Resort Johnathan Raven Maintanance Baoase Luxury Resort Theresa D Souza Kitchen assistant Curaçao Laboratories Ltd. | Senior & Co. Miro Daal Assistant Production Supervisor Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Julien Angelista Front Office Agent Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Kimberly Lai Guest Request Engineer Dreams Curacao Ruwela Gumbs Night Auditor FBTT Travel Gabriella Bakmeijer Cruise assistant FBTT Travel Nelshelith Angela Senior administrative officer Green Phenix Yumena Goeloe Algemeen medewerker LionsDive Beach Resort Leonny Contreras Finance Medewerker LionsDive Beach Resort Jenneli Domacasse Spa Therapiste LionsDive Beach Resort Leoveri Contreras Maintenance Allround Attendant LionsDive Beach Resort Sabrina Pomario Front Office Agent Livingstone Jan Thiel Beach Resort Geovanni Quan Allround Employee Morena Eco Resort Quintin Levens Houseman Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Jacqueline Helmijr Rosaria 1st Cook The Royal Sea Aquarium Resort Mayberick Isenia Night Security Zanzibar Beach & Restaurant Brandon Juliana Foodrunner Zoetry Curacao Sharyan Lake Bellman

Company Name Supervisor Present position Supervisor Blue Bay Curacao Golf & Beach Resort Danielle Badripersad Reception Supervisor Cavalier Logistics Caribbean Leenderd Spaans Expediteur Confetti & Company Events Juan R. Carbo Jimenez Head Chef Curaçao Laboratories Ltd. | Senior & Co. Stacy – Caine Trotman Events, Tours & Café Coordinator Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Steven Louisa Payroll Master Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Charemsley Chirino Assistant Front Office Manager Dive Center Scuba Do Sander Kunst Manager Dreams Curacao Penelope Bueno Guevara Concierge Supervisor FBTT Travel Abigail Haripaul Supervisor touroperating FBTT Travel Roger Nicasia Manager Dispatchers Airport Livingstone Jan Thiel Beach Resort Anglade Cesaire Supervisor Gardens Nikki Beach Resort N.V. Shunella Henriquez Assistant Purchasing Manager Nikki Beach Resort N.V. Fiona Henriquez Shop Manager Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Sharella Bonifacio Weverink Reservations Supervisor Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Nicole Steg Young Cost Controller The Royal Sea Aquarium Resort Shuraima Hooi Housekeeping Supervisor Toucan Beach Resort N.V. Melissa Fluonia Supervisor Front Office Toucan Beach Resort N.V. Naomi Melfor Housekeeping Manager Zanzibar Restaurant & Beach club Gerald G. Mercelina Cook Zest Restaurant & Beach Cafe Jardyree Richards Supervisor Zest Zoetry Curacao Germainly Sorel Front Operations Supervisor

CHATA encourages the entire sector, including all tourism ambassadors, to continue showing perseverance at work daily. It is your continuous efforts and dedication that make our destination a welcoming paradise for tourists.

A special thanks goes to the sponsoring members who helped make this event possible: Landhuis Chobolobo, Avila Beach Hotel and Papagayo Beach Resort.

For more information, please visit our website at www.chata.org and like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

