August 22, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

TURISMO

CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry Stars of Q2 2023

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry

Stars of Q2 2023

 

Willemstad, 22 August, 2023 – Last week, CHATA hosted the second “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony of 2023 at CHATA Member, Landhuis Chobolobo. During this event, the second quarter employees and supervisors from 2023 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Avila Beach Hotel and Papagayo Beach Resort.

 

CHATA is proud to host events such as these as it continuously highlights the employees that not only hold tourism and hospitality close to their hearts, but they practice it every day with a smile on their faces. The nominees of this quarter were selected as they demonstrated outstanding work-ethic and their employers are grateful and very happy to have them on their teams.

 

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 2nd quarter of 2023:

 

Company Name Employee Present position Employee
Avila Beach Hotel Gil-luska Wernet Allround F&B associate
Baoase Luxury Resort Tahisha Daal Sales
Baoase Luxury Resort Manon Vos Finance
Baoase Luxury Resort Johnathan Raven Maintanance
Baoase Luxury Resort Theresa D Souza Kitchen assistant
Curaçao Laboratories Ltd. | Senior & Co. Miro Daal Assistant Production Supervisor
Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Julien Angelista Front Office Agent
Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Kimberly Lai Guest Request Engineer
Dreams Curacao Ruwela Gumbs Night Auditor
FBTT Travel Gabriella Bakmeijer Cruise assistant
FBTT Travel Nelshelith Angela Senior administrative officer
Green Phenix Yumena Goeloe Algemeen medewerker
LionsDive Beach Resort Leonny Contreras Finance Medewerker
LionsDive Beach Resort Jenneli Domacasse Spa Therapiste
LionsDive Beach Resort Leoveri Contreras Maintenance Allround Attendant
LionsDive Beach Resort Sabrina Pomario Front Office Agent
Livingstone Jan Thiel Beach Resort Geovanni Quan Allround Employee
Morena Eco Resort Quintin Levens Houseman
Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Jacqueline Helmijr Rosaria 1st Cook
The Royal Sea Aquarium Resort Mayberick Isenia Night Security
Zanzibar Beach & Restaurant Brandon Juliana Foodrunner
Zoetry Curacao Sharyan Lake Bellman

 

 

 

 

Company Name Supervisor Present position Supervisor
Blue Bay Curacao Golf & Beach Resort Danielle Badripersad Reception Supervisor
Cavalier Logistics Caribbean Leenderd Spaans Expediteur
Confetti & Company Events Juan R. Carbo Jimenez Head Chef
Curaçao Laboratories Ltd. | Senior & Co. Stacy – Caine Trotman Events, Tours & Café Coordinator
Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Steven Louisa Payroll Master
Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Charemsley Chirino Assistant Front Office Manager
Dive Center Scuba Do Sander Kunst Manager
Dreams Curacao Penelope Bueno Guevara Concierge Supervisor
FBTT Travel Abigail Haripaul Supervisor touroperating
FBTT Travel Roger Nicasia Manager Dispatchers Airport
Livingstone Jan Thiel Beach Resort Anglade Cesaire Supervisor Gardens
Nikki Beach Resort N.V. Shunella Henriquez Assistant Purchasing Manager
Nikki Beach Resort N.V. Fiona Henriquez Shop Manager
Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Sharella Bonifacio Weverink Reservations Supervisor
Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Nicole Steg Young Cost Controller
The Royal Sea Aquarium Resort Shuraima Hooi Housekeeping Supervisor
Toucan Beach Resort N.V. Melissa Fluonia Supervisor Front Office
Toucan Beach Resort N.V. Naomi Melfor Housekeeping Manager
Zanzibar Restaurant & Beach club Gerald G. Mercelina Cook
Zest Restaurant & Beach Cafe Jardyree Richards Supervisor Zest
Zoetry Curacao Germainly Sorel Front Operations Supervisor

 

 

 

CHATA encourages the entire sector, including all tourism ambassadors, to continue showing perseverance at work daily. It is your continuous efforts and dedication that make our destination a welcoming paradise for tourists.

 

A special thanks goes to the sponsoring members who helped make this event possible: Landhuis Chobolobo, Avila Beach Hotel and Papagayo Beach Resort.

 

For more information, please visit our website at www.chata.org and like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

 

 

 

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

CHATA: Corendon ta prepará pa risibí promé bishitantenan. / Corendon Preparing to Welcome Their First Guests

REDAKSHON 0

Tourism Corporation Bonaire Recognizes Several Individuals as Ambassadors of Bonaire

REDAKSHON 0

Ku oportunidat pa 300 persona haña trabou den Turismo: CHATA i Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta lansa proyekto “Kla Pa Turismo”

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: