August 23, 2023
Bonaire is on Travel + Leisure’s list of readers’ favorite islands of 2023

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Bonaire is in the top 25 islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in the Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards survey.

Every year Travel + Leisure asks their readers to weigh in on their travel experience based on their opinions on top hotels, resorts cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and much more. This year the ‘World’s Best Awards’ survey was open for voting from October 2022 to February 2023.

“We received the great news that this year Bonaire ranked number 18 in this survey. This is wonderful for the island to be ranked in the top 25 islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. We will continue with our efforts as part of the Tourism Recovery plan to maintain Bonaire at a high standard, so that visitors can get the best experience when visiting the island,” said Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.

 

