Kresementu eksepshonal na sèptèmber 2023

WILLEMSTAD – 16 di òktober 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou ta kontentu di por anunsiá un kresementu signifikante den kantidat di turista di estadia na luna di sèptèmber 2023. Un total di 45.952 turista di estadia a keda registrá. E kresementu total den turista di estadia na sèptèmber ta un kantidat remarkabel di 23%, surpasando tur ekspektativa mirando ku normalmente sèptèmber ta keda konsiderá komo un luna slo pa turismo riba nos isla. E logro aki ta enfatisá e atrakshon pa Kòrsou durante henter aña i e abilidat pa atraé turistanan for di vários parti di mundu. Aña pasá sèptèmber un total di 37.230 turista di estadia a keda risibí.

E estadístikanan te na e momentunan aki ta ilustrá un prestashon impreshonante pa industria di turismo di Kòrsou, ku un total akumulativo di 419.020 turista di estadia na 2023. E kantidat aki ta representá un kresementu supstansial di 18% kompará ku 355.662 turista di estadia ku a bishitá Kòrsou durante e mesun periodo na 2022. E imágen abou ta mustra e prestashon mensual di 2023 kompará ku e meta mensual i e kantidat di turista risibí na aña pasá.

Resultadonan notabel turista di estadia sèptèmber 2023:

Turistanan brasilero: Pa promé biaha den un solo luna, e kantidat di turista registrá for di Brazil a surpasá 3.000 demostrando e popularidat kresiente di Kòrsou bou di turistanan sur amerikano. Un total di 3.079 turista brasilero a keda risibí na luna di sèptèmber esaki ta 200% kresementu kompará ku sèptèmber 2022. E konekshon direkto semanal for di Belo Horizonte ku Azul Airlines i e otro opshonnan di konekshon via Panama òf Bogotá, den kombinashon ku e esfuersonan kontinuo di merkadeo di Kòrsou na Brazil ta dunando fruta. Debí na e demanda haltu den turista for di Brazil, Azul a anunsiá ku nan lo oumentá nan kapasidat na dos biaha pa siman entrante òktober. CTB ta antisipá ku e merkado aki lo sera aña ku kantidat espektakular di turista di estadia. Total e aña aki te ku sèptèmber un kantidat di 17.477 turista a keda registrá, esaki ta un kresementu di 137% kompará ku e mesun periodo na aña pasá.

Turistanan merikano: E merkado di Estádos Unídos a sigui mustra un kantidat stabil di turista di estadia registrando un total di 10.497 turista na sèptèmber, 31% kresementu kompará ku sèptèmber 2022. Kòrsou a risibí un kantidat remarkabel di 104.772 turista den e promé 9 lunanan di 2023. Ta promé biaha den historia ku Kòrsou a risibí riba 100 mil turista merikano den un solo aña. Faltando 3 luna mas di e aña aki i ku e oumento den kapasidat di stul den e último luna di aña, CTB ta antisipá ku e merkado aki tambe lo kontribuí na un aña di turismo espektakular ku lo kibra tur rèkòrt.

Turistanan for di Hulanda i Europa: Nos merkado primario a eksperensiá un bahada leve registrando 4% ménos turista di estadia, ku un total di 15.333 turista hulandes na sèptèmber 2023. Aña pasá un total di 15.963 turista hulandes a keda risibí na luna di sèptèmber. E prestashon di region di Europa a konosé un bahada di 4%. E imágen abou ta mustra e prestashon di kada region kompará ku aña pasá, inkluyendo e kantidat ku kada region ta representá den e total di turista di estadia ku a bishitá nos pais.

Tòp 5 paisnan

Huntu e paisnan den tòp 5 na luna di sèptèmber 2023 a representá un total di 73% den kantidat di turista di estadia. Estádos Unídos, Colombia, Brazil i Canada a registrá kresementu fuerte na sèptèmber di respektivamente, 31%, 53%, 200% i 331%. E merkado hulandes a kai kòrtiku registrando 4% ménos turista na sèptèmber 2023. E imágen abou ta ilustrá e prestashon di e tòp 5 paisnan inkluyendo e tòp 3 estadonan for di kua nos turistanan ta prosedente.

Tipo di akomodashon, promedio di anochi i demografia

Informashon kompilá for di e karchinan di imigrashon ta mustra ku total turistanan a pasa un promedio di 8.3 anochi na Kòrsou durante luna di sèptèmber. Turistanan hulandes a pasa un promedio di 11.7 anochi na luna di sèptèmber, similar na aña pasá sèptèmber 2022 E bishitantenan for di Estádos Unídos i Brazil a pasa un promedio di 6.1 i 7 anochi respektivamente na sèptèmber. Di tur e turistanan, 57% a keda den un resort hotel. Hopi di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou na sèptèmber ta entre 25 – 44 aña (45%) miéntras 33% ta entre 45 – 64 aña. E imágennan abou ta ilustrá e akomodashon i demografia di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou na sèptèmber 2023.

Exceptional September 2023 growth

WILLEMSTAD – October 16, 2023 – Curaçao Tourist Board is pleased to announce significant growth in stayover tourism arrivals for the month of September 2023. A total of 45,952 stayover arrivals are recorded. The overall growth in tourist arrivals in September is a remarkable 23%, surpassing expectations for what is typically considered a slower month for tourism on the island. This achievement highlights Curaçao’s year-round appeal and ability to attract visitors from various corners of the globe. Last year, CTB greeted 37,230 stayover arrivals in September.

Year-to-date statistics reveal an impressive performance for Curaçao’s tourism industry, with a cumulative total of 419,020 stayover arrivals in 2023. This figure represents a substantial 18% growth when compared to the 355,662 stayover arrivals during the same period in 2022.

The image below shows the monthly performance of 2023 compared to the monthly target and last year’s arrivals.

Stayover arrivals highlights in September 2023:

Brazilian Visitors: For the first time in a single month, Brazilian arrivals surpassed the 3,000 mark, demonstrating Curacao’s growing popularity among South American tourists. A total of 3,079 Brazilian visitors are recorded in September, a 200% growth compared to September 2022. The once weekly direct service out of Belo Horizonte with Azul Airlines and other connecting options through Panama or Bogota, in combination with continued marketing efforts in Brazil is reaping its fruits. Because of the high demand in arrivals, Azul announced to increase capacity to twice weekly starting October. CTB expects the source market to close the year with spectacular arrival numbers. The current year to date arrivals out of Brazil are 17,477 arrivals, a 137% growth compared to the same period last year.

United States of America Visitors: From the United States of America, the market continued to show a steady total of arrivals of 10,497 arrivals in September, a 31% growth compared to September 2022. Curaçao has welcomed a remarkable total of 104,772 arrivals in the first nine months of 2023. It is the first time in history that Curaçao welcomed over a hundred thousand US visitors in a single year. With three months remaining in the year and incremental airlift seat capacity in the last month of this year, CTB anticipates this source market to also contribute to a spectacular record-breaking tourism year for Curaçao.

The Netherlands and Europe: The primary source market experienced a slight downturn, recording 4% fewer stayover arrivals, with a total of 15,333 Dutch arrivals in September 2023. The source market fell short with 630 arrivals. Last year a total of 15,963 Dutch visitors were recorded in September. It is the first time since the decrease in seat capacity that the Dutch market recorded a single digit decrease. The performance of the European region fell by 4%.

The image below shows the performance of each region compared to last year, including the share of the total arrivals.

Top 5 countries:

Altogether the top 5 countries’ market share in arrivals for September 2023 was 73%. The United States of America, Colombia, Brazil, and Canada recorded strong growth in September, respectively 31%, 53%, 200% and 331%. The Dutch market fell short recording 4% less arrivals in September 2023.

The image below shows the performance of the top 5 countries, including their top 3 states of residence of our visitors.

