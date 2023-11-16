It’s in our Nature Airport Information Booth launched by TCB  in partnership with STINAPA Bonaire

TCB in partnership with STINAPA Bonaire, launches “It’s in our Nature Airport Information Booth at Flamingo Airport Bonaire. The aim is to enhance the travel experience for both arriving and departing visitors.

The new information booth, strategically located within Flamingo Airport, will serve as a valuable resource for visitors seeking information about Bonaire’s attractions, activities, and services. It will provide visitors with essential information to make their stay on the island more enjoyable and memorable.

“We are delighted to collaborate with STINAPA on this project,” said Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB. “This information booth is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that visitors to Bonaire have easy access to valuable information about our island’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and recreational opportunities.”

STINAPA, the Bonaire National Marine Park Foundation, is known for its dedication to preserving and protecting Bonaire’s unique natural resources. Their involvement in this project reinforces the importance of sustainable tourism practices and environmental awareness.

The information booth will offer a wide range of resources, including brochures, the ability to buy the nature fee, maps, and helpful guides to assist visitors with their Bonaire experience. Knowledgeable staff will be available to answer questions and provide recommendations, helping visitors make the most of their time on the island.

Visitors to Bonaire can expect to find information about our top attractions and activities, dining and entertainment options, sustainable tourism practices, environmental conservation efforts and cultural events, history, and festivals.

The information booth reinforces the island’s commitment to providing excellent and personal service to our visitors while promoting responsible tourism practices.

TCB and STINAPA look forward to welcoming visitors to the new information booth.