August 30, 2023
Government of Sint Maarten ** Ministry of VROMI **

Government of Sint Maarten

** Ministry of VROMI **
Delving into the intricate world of local bird species, the Ministry of VROMI staff participated in an educational Bird- Watching Day organized by the Nature Foundation. Aiming to deepen awareness and conservation efforts of our local birds and their habitats highlighting the island’s role as a haven for roughly 175 different species, including international guests from as far as North America and Africa.
