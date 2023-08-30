Government of Sint Maarten Ministry of VROMI is currently engaged in repair works along Cassava Road, Sint Peters.

This project has been prompted by a recent landslide, which was primarily caused by a combination of heavy rainfall and geological factors.

In response to this incident, contracted teams are diligently executing reconstruction efforts with a focus on reinforcing the area against future incidents. Utilizing available rock resources, the contractors are establishing both reinforcement measures and a comprehensive dyke system.

Also, a section of the road is being treated to render it drivable sooner, while the overall project continues. This strategic approach aims to ensure effective rainwater management while strengthening the road’s foundation.

The Ministry acknowledges the inconveniences posed by these essential activities and appreciates the public’s patience.

