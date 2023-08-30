Sint Maarten Police Force Addresses Recent School Fights and Urges Parental Responsibility for the School Year 2023/2024

​

The Police Force Sint Maarten is deeply concerned by the recent incidents of school fights that have emerged at the outset of the 2023/2024 school year. Ensuring the safety and security of our youth remains KPSM utmost priority. While we continue to dedicate our efforts to protect and educate the students within our community, KPSM firmly believe that parents and guardians play an indispensable role in curbing this distressing phenomenon.

Over the years, the Police Force Sint Maarten has tirelessly initiated various programs aimed at altering both parental and student perspectives to combat the escalating issue of school fights. Regrettably, despite our sustained endeavors, we witnessed yet another disconcerting occurrence on August 29th, 2023, as captured in videos circulating across social media platforms. The acts of violence displayed by certain students have left us deeply alarmed.

We want to emphasize that any individuals found involved in violent activities will be held accountable and dealt with accordingly by law enforcement. However, it is imperative to recognize that this does not absolve parents and guardians of their responsibilities in the upbringing of their children. We firmly believe that parents should remain the primary educators and protectors of their children, and our role is to support and complement their efforts.

Both schools and the police force are institutions designed to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for our youth. They are not intended to act as substitutes for parental guidance. It is crucial for parents to instill in their children the values of respect, tolerance, and peaceful conflict resolution. Violence in any form will not be tolerated, and we implore parents to join us in conveying this message to their children.

The Police Force Sint Maarten encourages open communication between parents, schools, and law enforcement agencies. We are dedicated to working collaboratively to address this issue and ensure the safety of our community. By fostering an atmosphere of understanding and cooperation, we believe we can collectively create a positive change in the mindset of our youth.​