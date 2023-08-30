Taking a tour of the new radar at the top of St. Peters hill. Thanks to Mr. Isaacs and his head engineer for showing me how it works and providing updates.
Government of Sint Maarten
** Prime Minister – Silveria E Jacobs **
Taking a tour of the new radar at the top of St. Peters hill. Thanks to Mr. Isaacs and his head engineer for showing me how it works and providing updates. It was a pleasure to be that high up, the air is crisp clear and St. Martin reminds us how breathtaking it really is.
