Government of Sint Maarten

** Prime Minister – Silveria E Jacobs **

Taking a tour of the new radar at the top of St. Peters hill. Thanks to Mr. Isaacs and his head engineer for showing me how it works and providing updates. It was a pleasure to be that high up, the air is crisp clear and St. Martin reminds us how breathtaking it really is.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

