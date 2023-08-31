PAPIAMENTU

‘Kòrsou lo por sigui karga CMC!?

¡Soñar no cuesta nada, pagarlo tampoco!’

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) tabatin un presentashon e siman akí den Parlamento di Kòrsou tokante kuido en general i nan situashon finansiero en partikular. Durante e reunion akí Parlamentario Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. (PNP) den su disertashon a enfatisá e liña di prekupashon ku e presentashon a okashoná: ‘Saliendo foi SEHOS drentando CMC nos a hasi algu ku nos sa ku nos no por a karga, pues ku e soño di un hospital sinku strea tabata muchu grandi pa nos, ta parse ku soñar no cuesta nada, pagarlo tampoco!’

Parlamentario Mercelina a mustra riba e echo ku CMC a bin ta haña “aanwijzingen” serka Inspektor General di Salubridat pa ku entre otro e prosesonan den e hospital i e lista di espera nan asina largu ku tabatin. Pero aktualmente e listanan a bira aún mas largu. Kon ta atendiendo ku esakinan? CMC ke bai atrae mas turismo médiko, kon ta hasi esaki realistiko? Kon ta bai atendé ku esaki si no por hèndel a ni nos mes hendenan lokal? Esaki i mas tabata e diferente pregunta nan ku a bin dilanti durante su disertashon pa CMC. https://youtu.be/PvhwcNa8SRE

Prevenshon di malesa médiko/enfermedat mester ta un diskushon muchu mas importante sigun Parlamentario Mercelina ta aksentuá al final. Mercelina a proponé pa transformá e departamento di komunikashon ku ta mobilisando hopi bon pa hasi esaki den un “Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion” kaminda ta pone atenshon na redusí enfermedatnan agudo, humamentu di sigaria, redukshon di obesidat bou dje poblashon i redusí konsumo general di alkohòl. Solamente si nos logra redusí esaki i atendé e problema di indokumentadonan den nos país, i implementá nos rekomendashonnan di e rapòrtnan nos lo por kuminsa baha e gastunan di CMC i generá.

NEDERLANDS

‘Kan Curaçao CMC blijven dragen!?

Dromen kost niets, betalen ook niet!‘

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) had deze week een presentatie in het Parlement van Curaçao over algemene zorg en hun financiële situatie in het bijzonder. Tijdens deze bijeenkomst benadrukte Parlementslid Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. (PNP) in zijn betoog de zorgwekkende lijn die de presentatie heeft veroorzaakt: ‘Door uit SEHOS te stappen en naar CMC te gaan, hebben we iets gedaan waarvan we wisten dat we het niet konden dragen, want de droom van een ultramodern ziekenhuis was te groot voor ons, het lijkt erop dat dromen niets kosten, maar betalen ook niet (soñar no cuesta nada, pagarlo tampoco)!’

Parlementslid Mercelina wees op het feit dat CMC aanwijzingen heeft gekregen van de Inspecteur-Generaal voor Volksgezondheid met betrekking tot onder andere de processen in het ziekenhuis en de zeer lange wachtlijsten die er waren.

Maar momenteel zijn de wachtlijsten nog langer geworden. Hoe gaan ze hiermee om? CMC wil meer medisch toerisme aantrekken, hoe realistisch is dit? Hoe gaan ze hiermee om als ze niet eens onze lokale bevolking kunnen behandelen? Dit en meer waren de verschillende vragen die tijdens zijn betoog naar voren werden gebracht over CMC. https://youtu.be/PvhwcNa8SRE

Preventie van ziekten en medische aandoeningen moet volgens Parlementslid Mercelina een veel belangrijkere discussie worden. Mercelina stelde voor om de communicatieafdeling, die momenteel zeer actief is, om te vormen tot een “Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion” waar de nadruk ligt op het verminderen van acute ziekten, het verminderen van roken, het verminderen van obesitas onder de bevolking en het verminderen van het algemene alcoholgebruik. Alleen als we hierin slagen en het probleem van ongedocumenteerden in ons land aanpakken, kunnen we beginnen met het verlagen van de uitgaven van CMC.

ENGLISH

‘Can Curaçao continue to bear the CMC?!

Dreaming costs nothing, and neither does paying!’

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – This week, the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) did a presentation to the Parliament of Curaçao about general healthcare and their financial situation. During this meeting, Member of Parliament Gwendell Mercelina (PNP) emphasized the concerning trend that the presentation has caused: “By leaving SEHOS and transitioning to CMC, we have done something that we couldn’t, the dream of an ultramodern hospital was too big for us at that moment, that dreams don’t cost anything, but neither does paying for them (soñar no cuesta nada, pagarlo tampoco)!”

Member of Parliament Mercelina pointed out that CMC has received instructions from the Inspector-General for Public Health regarding, among other things, the hospital’s processes and the very long waiting lists that existed. But currently, the waiting lists have become even longer. How are they going to deal with this? CMC wants to attract more medical tourism, but how realistic is this? How are they going to do this if they can’t even treat our local population? These were some of the issues raised during his speech about CMC. https://youtu.be/PvhwcNa8SRE

According to Member of Parliament Mercelina, the prevention of diseases and medical conditions should be a much more important discussion currently. Mercelina suggested transforming the communication department of CMC, which is presently very proactive, into an “Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion” where the focus is on reducing acute illnesses, reducing smoking, reducing obesity among the population, and reducing overall alcohol consumption. Only if we do this and address correctly the issue of undocumented individuals in our country, can we begin to lower the expenditures of CMC.

