TCB Signs MOU With Local Talents to Promote Bonaire TCB is thrilled to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with a diverse group of exceptional individuals, each a “Professional Local” who have been recognized as local Bonaire Ambassadors. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting Bonaire’s unique identity, culture, and beauty. The signed agreement solidifies a sustainable, long-term partnership aimed at showcasing the beauty of Bonaire through various initiatives, events, projects, competitions, and the genuine passion these professionals hold for their island. In the year 2022, Bonaire proudly entered into this MOU with a lineup of extraordinary local talents who have made a mark both nationally and internationally. Each individual brings a distinct skill set and a shared commitment to showcasing Bonaire’s charm and allure to the world. Here’s a brief overview of the outstanding individuals who are part of this collaboration: 𝗘𝗹𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗮𝘁𝘆 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀 – 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳𝗲𝗿

Elton Taty Frans grew up by the sea and developed a passion for windsurfing at an early age. His journey as a professional windsurfer has been defined by a series of accomplishments, including victories and high rankings in events around the world. 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗺𝗶𝘁 – 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳𝗲𝗿

Youp Schmit made his professional windsurfing debut in 2010 and has achieved remarkable feats since then, including becoming the Freestyle PWA Youth World champion in 2011 and 2012. He consistently ranks within the top 10 of the PWA world tour. 𝗔𝗹𝘃𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗮 – 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲

Alvinson Soliana’s journey is one of dedication to fitness and bodybuilding. He discovered his love for fitness at the age of 20, and it transformed his life, becoming a lifestyle and a passion that drove him to achieve his goals. 𝗦𝗮𝗯𝗶 𝗦𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗼𝘇𝗮 – 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗶𝗸𝗲𝗿

Sabi Saragoza started riding at a tender age and has grown to become a professional biker known for her impressive shows and performances. Her skills have earned her recognition, awards, and a substantial online following. 𝗘𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀 – 𝗔𝗺𝗯𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗱𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶-𝗧𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿

Ermaisha Martinus is a multi-talented individual who has achieved significant success in various fields, from winning carnival titles to excelling in literature and culture. Her contributions reflect her commitment to Bonaire’s vibrant heritage. 𝗠𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀 – 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗠𝗫𝗿

Maurison Martinus, also known as MauBikeLife, is a Caribbean champion BMX rider and ATV stunt rider. His accomplishments and online presence have garnered him a dedicated following and allowed him to inspire the next generation. 𝗔𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗼 𝗩𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀𝘄𝗶𝗷𝗸 – 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳𝗲𝗿

Amado Vrieswijk’s windsurfing journey began with watching the King of the Caribbean Windsurf World Cup in 2002. He quickly made his mark in windsurfing, standing on podiums and earning titles that highlight his exceptional talent. Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This collaboration symbolizes Bonaire’s unity and resilience. Our Professional Locals represent the heart and soul of the island, and through this partnership, we’re showcasing the spirit that makes Bonaire truly exceptional.” This collaboration between TCB and these remarkable individuals signifies a shared commitment to showcasing Bonaire’s unique culture, sports, and talent to the world. Together, they aim to contribute to the island’s growth and reputation on the international stage.