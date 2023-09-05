An Overview Of What Has Been Happening

The Caribbean’s hotel industry continues to recover According to STR, the leading provider of hotel performance data and analytics worldwide, hotels in the Caribbean continued to recover in July 2023. STR reports that the average room occupancy for hotels region wide was 70.2% in July 2023 up from 66.0% in July 2022. Curaçao’s hotels saw an average of 71.9% room occupancy in July up slightly from the 70.0% seen in July 2022. STR collects data from 324 hotels in the Caribbean, 16% of all hotels, while it collects data from 15 of 41 hotels in Curaçao, (37%). The average daily room rate for all hotels in the Caribbean grew by 12.7% in July 2023, from US$281.63 in July 2022 to US$317.30 in July this year. Curaçao’s hotels saw their ADR grow by 9.8%, from US$211.25 in July 2022 to US$231.97 in July 2023. Through the first seven months of 2023 hotels In the Caribbean have seen their average YTD room occupancy grow from 62.4% in 2022 to 69.5% through July 2023 while their YTD ADR has grown by 14.1% from US$304.58 in 2022 to US$347.63 in the first seven months of 2023. The ADR for Curaçao’s hotels grew by 8.5% in the same period, from US$212.54 in 2022 to US$230.69 in the first seven months of 2023. CHATA elects new board of directors 2023 And says farewell to two longstanding board members. Last Thursday, August 24th, the Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) held its annual general meeting (AGM), where members of the association voted for a new board of director members with the meeting taking place at CHATA member Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort. Read more » CHATA hosted the second “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony of 2023 at CHATA Member, Landhuis Chobolobo. During this event, the second quarter employees and supervisors from 2023 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Avila Beach Hotel and Papagayo Beach Resort. CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry Read more » As a valued member of our organization, we kindly request your assistance in updating your information. Please note that this action is required. Your information will be part of a new databse. This new database will ensure that you receive the most up-to-date information and updates from CHATA. It is important that you provide accurate and current information to avoid missing out on any important news or events. Update your CHATA membership information