September 15, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU

Proposal for change in date of FBE Exit Examination 2023

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Education, Culture, Youth and Sport

Proposal for change in date of FBE Exit Examination 2023

Fri Sep 15 2023

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (MECYS) Hon. Rodolphe Samuel, said on Thursday: “In light of the concerns raised by school boards and in the public domain related to the change in the date of the FBE Exit Examination from May to April 2024, I am consulting with Ministry stakeholders including the Secretary General (SG) MECYS, the Division of Examinations, Division of Inspection MECYS, the Department of Education, school boards and the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU).
“Taking into account concerns expressed related to the reduction in the number of available days students have for preparation for the FBE Exit Examination and indications that the summer vacation should be longer, the proposal was drafted and has been shared.
“The Ministry is awaiting the feedback of its stakeholders after which the decision regarding the way forward will be made,” Minister of Education Rodolphe Samuel said on Thursday.​
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

De Prinses van Oranje kennis met het eiland Bonaire.

REDAKSHON 0

MINISTER MADURO: FECHA PA PAGO DI NUMBER DI AUTO MITAR AÑA TA EXTENDI TE CU 28 di FEBRUARI 2020

REDAKSHON 0

Nominadonan pa Krus di Mérito 2019

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: