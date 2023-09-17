Sint Maarten Police Force Celebrates the Remarkable Career of Miss Deborah Ann Rombley

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to announce the well-deserved retirement of one of its longest-serving and most employees, Miss Deborah Ann Rombley. With a remarkable career spanning 43 years and six months, Miss Rombley has been an invaluable member of this organization.

A surprise retirement party for Miss Rombley took place last Friday in the presence of esteemed guests, including the Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson, and the Chief of Police, Mr. C. John. Both dignitaries delivered heartfelt speeches that acknowledged Miss Rombley’s unwavering commitment to her work, particularly in the diverse fields of administration and permits.

During her illustrious career with the Sint Maarten Police Force, affectionately known as “Debby” by her colleagues, Miss Rombley has demonstrated unwavering dedication, professionalism, and a strong sense of duty.

Miss Rombley’s tenure has been marked by her tireless efforts to maintain the highest standards of service, her ability to adapt to evolving demands in her role, and her unwavering commitment to the organization

The management team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Miss Rombley for her dedication, loyalty, and the remarkable achievements she has made during her years of service. As she embarks on this new chapter in her life, we extend our warmest wishes for her future endeavors, filled with happiness, good health, and all the joys that retirement has to offer.

Furthermore, the Sint Maarten Police Force wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to all those who coordinated the surprise party that took place on Friday afternoon, September 15th, 2023. The success of the event was a testament to the dedication and hard work of those involved in making it a memorable occasion.

We would also like to express our gratitude to the family of Miss Rombley, who were in attendance, for their support throughout her distinguished career. Your presence at this celebration added a special touch to the event, and we are grateful for your continued support.

Miss Deborah Ann Rombley’s retirement marks the end of an era, of Service to the community of Sint Maarten .

Successful Emergency Drill Demonstrates Preparedness of Sint Maarten’s First Responders

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is proud to announce the successful completion of the first in a series of emergency drills and training exercises, in collaboration with the Marines and various other emergency response agencies. This vital training event took place on Friday, September 15th, 2023, along the A.J.C. Brouwer Road at Harold Jack.

The primary objective of this exercise was to enhance the readiness and coordination among first responders in dealing with a variety of crisis scenarios. The comprehensive training included real-life simulations, tabletop exercises, and stress-testing decision-making abilities of our leadership teams.

Key Scenarios and Highlights:

Armed Vehicle Incident: Responders faced a scenario involving a vehicle occupied by individuals in possession of firearms. The exercise tested the swift and coordinated response of law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of both the public and our officers.

Motorcycle Bomb Threat: A challenging scenario unfolded involving a motorcycle rider carrying a backpack suspected of containing an explosive device. First responders were required to assess and mitigate the threat while safeguarding civilians.

Multi-Vehicle Accident: In a realistic simulation, multiple casualties were created, and various emergency services were deployed to manage the incident, assess injuries, and provide medical assistance to victims.

Tabletop Scenarios: Decision-making capabilities were scrutinized as leaders engaged in tabletop exercises that involved complex problem-solving, ensuring our teams are well-prepared for unforeseen challenges.

The success of this drill would not have been possible without the dedication and collaboration of all participating emergency services, the Marines, and the invaluable volunteers who selflessly contributed their time and expertise.

KPSM would like to extend its sincere gratitude to all involved parties for their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Sint Maarten. We would also like to inform the public that several more drills and training exercises are planned in the upcoming weeks. These initiatives are essential in maintaining and enhancing our emergency response capabilities, ensuring that our island remains well-prepared for any eventuality.

