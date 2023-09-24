September 24, 2023
GOBIERNU

Government’s internal network has not been compromised nor any of its systems

General Affairs

Government’s internal network has not been compromised nor any of its systems

Fri Sep 22 2023

The Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Department of the Government of Sint Maarten was alerted to a phishing email blast originating from the email account of a civil servant.
Upon investigation of the account, it appears that their email was indeed compromised and sending out phishing emails to the contact list and previous persons that were in their correspondence.
Mitigation actions were taken to avoid further spread of these malicious emails and further security measures are being taken to limit such risks in the future.
While this incident is unfortunate, the government’s internal network has not been compromised nor has any systems been affected.
There’s been no data loss nor further security risks detected. The ICT Department continues to monitor for any additional risks and continues to prioritize strengthening its environment to avoid such situations.​

