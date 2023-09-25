Reglamentu di prosès nobo pa kasonan sivil: Korte ta introdusí e areglo di “small claims”
Reglamentu di prosès nobo pa kasonan sivil: Korte ta introdusí e areglo di “small claims”
Dia promé di òktober 2023, e reglamentu di prosès nobo pa kasonan sivil ta drenta na vigor. E
reglamentu uniforme aki ta aplikabel pa proseduranan di derecho sivil serka e kuater Kortenan
di Promé Instansha (Aruba, Kòrsou, BES i Sint Maarten) i serka Korte di Apelashon.
Den e reglamentu aki a inkluí un areglo speshal pa e asina yamá “small claims”. Ku esei a kodifiká
un prosedura rápido, simpel i barata pa demandanan di plaka te ku un máksimo di f 10.000 ($
5,587) den e marko di e legislashon eksistente. Ku e areglo aki, siudadanonan lo tin akseso mas
fásil na hustisia.
E prosedura ta kuminsá ku un petishon ku e demandante ta entregá na griffie di Korte, konforme
e formulario modelo “petishon pa small claim” ku Korte a pone na disposishon riba su website.
Na e momento ei, e demandante ta paga griffierechten di f 50 ($ 28). Demandantenan ku ta aktua
den kapasidat di un profeshonal òf empresa ta paga dòbel e montante aki. No ta rekerí stampia
pa e prosedura aki. Manera ta konta pa tur proseduranan serka Kortenan di Promé Instansha i
Korte di Apelashon, siudadanonan (personanan i empresanan) mes por prosedé nan mes, i no ta
obligatorio hasi uzo di un abogado.
Despues ku e petishon a ser entregá, wes ta determiná un fecha pa trata e kaso, i griffie di Korte
ta invitá e parti demandá via karta òf koreo elektróniko. No tin gastu mará na esei pa e
partidonan. E parti demandá por entregá un defensa por eskrito promé ku e seshon tuma lugá,
pero e no ta obligá di hasié. Durante e seshon di small claim, wes ta diskutí e kaso ku e partidonan,
i ta determiná si tin posibilidat di yega na un akuerdo amistoso òf si por disidí mesora. Si e kaso
ta demasiado kompliká pa por hasi esei, wes ta tranferí e kaso na un seshon normal. E
transferensia aki tampoko tin gastu mará na dje pa e partidonan.
Tin mas kambio ku a ser hasí na e reglementu di prosès, ku e meta di mehorá i aselerá e proseso
sivil. E reglamentu di prosès nobo i e formulario modelo “petishon small claim” a ser publiká riba
e wèpsait di Korte Komun (www.gemhofvanjustitie.org/nieuws/publicaties )
Nieuw procesreglement civiele zaken: Hof introduceert regeling “small claims”
Per 1 oktober 2023 treedt het nieuwe procesreglement voor civiele zaken in werking. Dit uniforme
reglement geldt voor burgerrechtelijke procedures bij de vier gerechten in eerste aanleg (Aruba,
Curaçao, BES en Sint Maarten) en voor het hoger beroep bij het hof.
In dit reglement is een speciale regeling opgenomen voor de ‘small claims’. Binnen de bestaande
wetgeving is daarmee een snelle, eenvoudige en goedkope procedure vastgelegd voor
geldvorderingen tot maximaal f 10.000 ($ 5.587). De toegankelijkheid van de rechtspraak voor de
burger wordt met deze regeling vergroot.
De procedure begint met een door de eiser bij de griffie van het gerecht ingediend verzoek
conform het door de griffie ter beschikking gestelde modelverzoekschrift ‘verzoekschrift small
claim’. De eiser betaalt daarbij een griffierecht van f 50 ($ 28). Zakelijke eisers betalen het dubbele
daarvan. Plakzegels zijn voor deze procedure niet nodig. Zoals geldt voor alle procedures bij de
gerechten en het hof, kunnen burgers (personen en bedrijven) zelf procederen en is inschakeling
van een advocaat niet verplicht.
Na indiening van het verzoekschrift bepaalt de rechter een datum voor de behandeling van de
zaak, en wordt de gedaagde partij door de griffie per brief of e-mail opgeroepen voor de zitting.
Daaraan zijn voor partijen geen kosten verbonden. De gedaagde partij kan voor de zitting een
schriftelijk verweer indienen, maar dat hoeft niet. Op de small claim-zitting bespreekt de rechter
de zaak met partijen en wordt bezien of een minnelijke regeling mogelijk is of dat direct kan
worden beslist. Als de zaak daarvoor te complex is, verwijst de rechter de zaak naar een gewone
zitting. Ook aan die doorverwijzing zijn voor partijen geen kosten verbonden.
Ook verder zijn in het procesreglement wijzigingen doorgevoerd die beogen het civiele proces te
verbeteren en versnellen. Het nieuwe procesreglement en het ‘modelverzoekschrift small claim’
zijn te vinden op de website van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof
(www.gemhofvanjustitie.org/nieuws/publicaties )
New rules of procedure for civil cases: the Court introduces small claims arrangement
As of October 1st, 2023, the new rules of procedure for civil cases will become effective. These
uniform rules apply to the civil procedures before the four Courts of First Instance (Aruba,
Curacao, BES and Sint Maarten) and before the Appellate Court.
Among these rules of procedure a special arrangement for small claims has been included. In
doing so, a quick, simple and cost-effective procedure for money claims up to a maximum
amount of f 10,000 ($ 5,587) has been established within the framework of the existing legislation.
The implementation of this arrangement means that the administration of justice will be better
accessible to citizens.
The procedure starts with a petition submitted by the claimant to the Court Registry by means of
the “small claims petition” form which is made available by the Court Registry on the website.
When doing so, the claimant pays a court fee of 50 f ($ 28). Claimants who act by virtue of a
profession or business pay double this amount. No revenue stamps are required for this
procedure. As with all procedures before the Courts of First Instance and the Appellate Court ,
citizens (individuals and businesses) may litigate for their own account and in person and the
involvement of a lawyer is not required.
After submission of the petition, the Judge will set a date for examination of the case, and the
defendant will be summoned to the hearing, by letter or email sent by the Court Registry. There
are no costs involved for the parties. Prior to the hearing, the defendant may submit a written
defense, but is not required to do so. During the small claims hearing, the Judge will discuss the
case with the parties, and the possibilities of an amicable settlement or an immediate decision
will be assessed. If the case is too complex to settle or decide immediately, the Judge will refer it
to a regular hearing. This referral is also free of charge for the parties.
Further modifications were also implemented in the rules of procedure, in order to improve and
accelerate civil procedure. The new rules of procedure and the small claims petition form have
been published on the website of the Joint Court.
(www.gemhofvanjustitie.org/nieuws/publicaties)
You must log in to post a comment.