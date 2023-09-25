Reglamentu di prosès nobo pa kasonan sivil: Korte ta introdusí e areglo di “small claims”

Dia promé di òktober 2023, e reglamentu di prosès nobo pa kasonan sivil ta drenta na vigor. E

reglamentu uniforme aki ta aplikabel pa proseduranan di derecho sivil serka e kuater Kortenan

di Promé Instansha (Aruba, Kòrsou, BES i Sint Maarten) i serka Korte di Apelashon.

Den e reglamentu aki a inkluí un areglo speshal pa e asina yamá “small claims”. Ku esei a kodifiká

un prosedura rápido, simpel i barata pa demandanan di plaka te ku un máksimo di f 10.000 ($

5,587) den e marko di e legislashon eksistente. Ku e areglo aki, siudadanonan lo tin akseso mas

fásil na hustisia.

E prosedura ta kuminsá ku un petishon ku e demandante ta entregá na griffie di Korte, konforme

e formulario modelo “petishon pa small claim” ku Korte a pone na disposishon riba su website.

Na e momento ei, e demandante ta paga griffierechten di f 50 ($ 28). Demandantenan ku ta aktua

den kapasidat di un profeshonal òf empresa ta paga dòbel e montante aki. No ta rekerí stampia

pa e prosedura aki. Manera ta konta pa tur proseduranan serka Kortenan di Promé Instansha i

Korte di Apelashon, siudadanonan (personanan i empresanan) mes por prosedé nan mes, i no ta

obligatorio hasi uzo di un abogado.

Despues ku e petishon a ser entregá, wes ta determiná un fecha pa trata e kaso, i griffie di Korte

ta invitá e parti demandá via karta òf koreo elektróniko. No tin gastu mará na esei pa e

partidonan. E parti demandá por entregá un defensa por eskrito promé ku e seshon tuma lugá,

pero e no ta obligá di hasié. Durante e seshon di small claim, wes ta diskutí e kaso ku e partidonan,

i ta determiná si tin posibilidat di yega na un akuerdo amistoso òf si por disidí mesora. Si e kaso

ta demasiado kompliká pa por hasi esei, wes ta tranferí e kaso na un seshon normal. E

transferensia aki tampoko tin gastu mará na dje pa e partidonan.

Tin mas kambio ku a ser hasí na e reglementu di prosès, ku e meta di mehorá i aselerá e proseso

sivil. E reglamentu di prosès nobo i e formulario modelo “petishon small claim” a ser publiká riba

e wèpsait di Korte Komun (www.gemhofvanjustitie.org/nieuws/publicaties )

Nieuw procesreglement civiele zaken: Hof introduceert regeling “small claims”

Per 1 oktober 2023 treedt het nieuwe procesreglement voor civiele zaken in werking. Dit uniforme

reglement geldt voor burgerrechtelijke procedures bij de vier gerechten in eerste aanleg (Aruba,

Curaçao, BES en Sint Maarten) en voor het hoger beroep bij het hof.

In dit reglement is een speciale regeling opgenomen voor de ‘small claims’. Binnen de bestaande

wetgeving is daarmee een snelle, eenvoudige en goedkope procedure vastgelegd voor

geldvorderingen tot maximaal f 10.000 ($ 5.587). De toegankelijkheid van de rechtspraak voor de

burger wordt met deze regeling vergroot.

De procedure begint met een door de eiser bij de griffie van het gerecht ingediend verzoek

conform het door de griffie ter beschikking gestelde modelverzoekschrift ‘verzoekschrift small

claim’. De eiser betaalt daarbij een griffierecht van f 50 ($ 28). Zakelijke eisers betalen het dubbele

daarvan. Plakzegels zijn voor deze procedure niet nodig. Zoals geldt voor alle procedures bij de

gerechten en het hof, kunnen burgers (personen en bedrijven) zelf procederen en is inschakeling

van een advocaat niet verplicht.

Na indiening van het verzoekschrift bepaalt de rechter een datum voor de behandeling van de

zaak, en wordt de gedaagde partij door de griffie per brief of e-mail opgeroepen voor de zitting.

Daaraan zijn voor partijen geen kosten verbonden. De gedaagde partij kan voor de zitting een

schriftelijk verweer indienen, maar dat hoeft niet. Op de small claim-zitting bespreekt de rechter

de zaak met partijen en wordt bezien of een minnelijke regeling mogelijk is of dat direct kan

worden beslist. Als de zaak daarvoor te complex is, verwijst de rechter de zaak naar een gewone

zitting. Ook aan die doorverwijzing zijn voor partijen geen kosten verbonden.

Ook verder zijn in het procesreglement wijzigingen doorgevoerd die beogen het civiele proces te

verbeteren en versnellen. Het nieuwe procesreglement en het ‘modelverzoekschrift small claim’

zijn te vinden op de website van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof

(www.gemhofvanjustitie.org/nieuws/publicaties )

New rules of procedure for civil cases: the Court introduces small claims arrangement

As of October 1st, 2023, the new rules of procedure for civil cases will become effective. These

uniform rules apply to the civil procedures before the four Courts of First Instance (Aruba,

Curacao, BES and Sint Maarten) and before the Appellate Court.

Among these rules of procedure a special arrangement for small claims has been included. In

doing so, a quick, simple and cost-effective procedure for money claims up to a maximum

amount of f 10,000 ($ 5,587) has been established within the framework of the existing legislation.

The implementation of this arrangement means that the administration of justice will be better

accessible to citizens.

The procedure starts with a petition submitted by the claimant to the Court Registry by means of

the “small claims petition” form which is made available by the Court Registry on the website.

When doing so, the claimant pays a court fee of 50 f ($ 28). Claimants who act by virtue of a

profession or business pay double this amount. No revenue stamps are required for this

procedure. As with all procedures before the Courts of First Instance and the Appellate Court ,

citizens (individuals and businesses) may litigate for their own account and in person and the

involvement of a lawyer is not required.

After submission of the petition, the Judge will set a date for examination of the case, and the

defendant will be summoned to the hearing, by letter or email sent by the Court Registry. There

are no costs involved for the parties. Prior to the hearing, the defendant may submit a written

defense, but is not required to do so. During the small claims hearing, the Judge will discuss the

case with the parties, and the possibilities of an amicable settlement or an immediate decision

will be assessed. If the case is too complex to settle or decide immediately, the Judge will refer it

to a regular hearing. This referral is also free of charge for the parties.

Further modifications were also implemented in the rules of procedure, in order to improve and

accelerate civil procedure. The new rules of procedure and the small claims petition form have

been published on the website of the Joint Court.

(www.gemhofvanjustitie.org/nieuws/publicaties)

