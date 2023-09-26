Dia Mundial di Turismo 2023:

Invershon den hende, planeta i prosperidat

WILLEMSTAD- 26 di sèptèmber 2023 – Tur aña riba dia 27 di sèptèmber ta konmemorá Dia Mundial di Turismo. Konmemorashon di Dia Mundial di Turismo tin komo ophetivo pa promové e importansia di turismo i su balor sosial, kultural i ekonómiko. Tema sentral e aña aki ta Turismo i Invershonnan bèrdè (sostenibel) enfatisando e nesesidat pa invertí den proyektonan na benefisio di hende, planeta i prosperidat. Invershon den hende pa medio di edukashon i desaroyo di abilidatnan, den planeta dor di invertí den infrastruktura sostenibel i aselerá transformashon bèrdè i invershon den prosperidat dor di invertí den inovashon, teknologia i entrepreneurship. Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta sostené e tema di e aña aki suprayando e importansia di invershon sostenibel den hende, planeta i prosperidat na benefisio di desaroyo di turismo di Kòrsou.

Den su mensahe ofisial den kuadro di e tema di Dia Mundial di Turismo 2023, sr. Zurab Pololikashvili, Sekretario General di United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) a indiká: “Riba e Dia Mundial di Turismo aki, nos ta para ketu na e tema Turismo i Invershonnan Bèrdè. E tema no por tabata mas aktual. 2023 tabata e aña di mas kayente registrá i situashonnan ekstremo di wer manera ola di kalor por bira e normal nobo. Turismo mester adaptá. Pa esaki, nos mester rekonsiderá kon nos sektor ta keda finansiá. Nos mester hasié mas fásil pa tur tipo di invershonista sostené proyektonan relashoná ku turismo ku e potensial pa hasi un diferensia. Mirando mas dilanti, nos mester di invershonnan ku por empoderá turismo pa krea un futuro mihó i mas hustu pa tur hende”.

Pa CTB e tema di Dia Mundial di Turismo 2023 ta importante pa Kòrsou tambe. E kresementu den kantidat i kalidat di turista di estadia na Kòrsou mester sigui kana huntu ku invershon den hende, planeta i prosperidat. Invershon den hende pa medio di entre otro programanan di training den sektor di hospitalidat manera esnan ku ta tumando lugá aktualmente, tambe e programa di introdukshon di turismo na skol di fundeshi ku a inisiá aña pasá i e leerhotel kaminda studiantenan por siña i alabes ta eksperensiá e sektor. Tur ta akshonnan ku ta kontribuí na invershon den e hende komo piesa importante den desaroyo di nos turismo.

Riba e aspekto di invershon den planeta mester sigui wak maneranan kon huntu por aselerá e proseso di transformashon bèrdè den sektor di turismo. E aspekto di transformashon bèrdè no ta keda impulsá solamente pa problemanan ambiental pero tambe e demanda kresiente di biaheronan ku ta buska destinashonnan ku ta aliniá ku nan balornan di responsabilidat ambiental i sosial. Por último, pa invertí den prosperidat mester sigui krea entre otro e oportunidat pa mas inovashon i duna sosten na desaroyo di negoshinan, produktonan i/òf servisionan nobo na benefisio di industria di turismo. CTB lo sigui traha konhuntamente ku Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO) i demas partnernan den sektor públiko i privá pa asina duna un kontribushon na realisashon di proyektonan ku ta stimulá invershon den hende, planeta i prosperidat.

World Tourism Day 2023:

Investing in people, the planet, and prosperity

WILLEMSTAD- September 26, 2023 – Each year, World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27. The celebration of World Tourism Day aims to promote the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, and economic value. This year’s theme is Tourism and Green Investments, emphasizing the need to invest in projects for the benefit of people, the planet, and prosperity. Investment in people through education and skills development, investment in the planet through sustainable infrastructure and accelerating green transformation, and investment in prosperity through innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) supports this year’s theme, highlighting the importance of sustainable investment in people, the planet, and prosperity to benefit the development of Curaçao’s tourism.

In his official message in the context of the World Tourism Day theme of 2023, Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), stated: “This World Tourism Day we recognize the theme of Tourism and Green Investments. The theme could not be more timely. 2023 was the hottest year on record. And extreme weather events like heat waves could become the new normal. Tourism needs to adapt. For this, we need to rethink how our sector is financed. We need to make it easier for investors of all kinds to support tourism projects with the potential to make a difference. Looking further ahead, we need investments that can empower tourism to build a better and fairer future for all.”

For CTB, the World Tourism Day theme of 2023 is important for Curaçao as well. The growth in the quantity and quality of stay-over tourists in Curaçao should go hand in hand with investment in people, the planet, and prosperity. Investment in people includes e.g. training programs in the hospitality sector, such as the ones currently being conducted, as well as the introduction of tourism in primary schools, which started last year, and the learning hotel where students can learn and also experience the sector. These are all actions that contribute to investment in people as an important part of the development of our tourism.

Regarding the aspect of investment in the planet, we need to look at ways to accelerate the green transformation process in the tourism sector. The aspect of green transformation is not only driven by environmental issues, but also by the increasing demand from travelers who seek destinations that align with their values of environmental and social responsibility. Lastly, to invest in prosperity, it is important to create opportunities for more innovation and support the development of new businesses, products, and/or services for the benefit of the tourism industry. CTB will continue to work together with the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO) and other partners in the public and private sectors to contribute to the realization of projects that stimulate investment in people, the planet, and prosperity.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

