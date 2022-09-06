CHATA Newsletter | An Overview Of What Has Been Happening

Institute for Professional Excellence: For the jobs of the future right here, right now CHATA looks forward to seeing the participants on the field contributing to the most dynamic and fast-growing sector of the island, tourism and hospitality. CHATA in collaboration with the Institute for Professional Excellence – IPE and Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, celebrates the successful completion of the Security Officer Hospitality and fishery course.

CHATA shifts course

August 31, 2022 – Following the pandemic, the objectives and the promotion of the interests of the CHATA members had to be reviewed. Aware of the challenges involved, the Board of CHATA has decided to place greater emphasis on the marketing of Curaçao in the various overseas markets and to assume a more active and driving role for CHATA within the tourism policy framework of Curaçao….



CHATA hosts third membership meeting of 2022 Refreshing industry ideas, data and marketing insights Willemstad, August 28, 2022 – Last week Thursday, CHATA hosted its third membership meeting of 2022, powered by CHATA Member MCB, with the goal to inform all members regarding the recent developments within the sector. The well visited membership meeting was held in theater form at The Movies Curaçao Otrobanda, and focused mainly on industry trends….

CHATA organizes Health & Wellness Task Force Proven concepts for creative wellness practice propositions 25 August 2022 – Tuesday, CHATA, the association representing over 250 members in the tourism and hospitality sector, organized the first meeting for the CHATA Health & Wellness Task Force. The session took place at CHATA member, The Space Curaçao, with presentations by Mrs. Suzy Camelia-Römer and Mr. Rudolf de Wit from Kòrsou Salú, as well as international Health & Wellness Coach and Expert, Mr. Lazlo Puzcko from Health Tourism Worldwide, who visits Curacao this week and traveled all the way from Hungary, Budapest…

Hospitality & Tourism performance July 2022 Occupancies continue to increase



23 August 2022 – Tourism performance continues to increase also in the traditionally high season month of July. In July 2022 the larger hotels on Curaçao had an average occupancy rate of 73,7%. Compared to pre-COVID data, the revenue per available room also increased with 46%. The recovery for July compared to 2019 was 109%. The total year to date recovery for Curaçao for 2022 compared to 2019 is 96%.

CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry Stars of Q2 2022



Willemstad, 10 August 2022 – Yesterday, CHATA hosted the quarterly “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony at CHATA Member, Bario Urban Street Food. During this event, the second quarter employees and supervisors from 2022 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Tovari, Papagayo and Flavors of Curaçao… – Yesterday, CHATA hosted the quarterly “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony at CHATA Member, Bario Urban Street Food. During this event, the second quarter employees and supervisors from 2022 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Tovari, Papagayo and Flavors of Curaçao… Read more »

Come celebrate our fifth edition and pamper your taste buds whilst indulging in the different Flavors of Curaçao. CHATA is in full preparation for the 5th edition of the Flavors of Curaçao Culinary Festival, taking place on September 24th, 2022 at the Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort.

We once again have the Flavors Corporate Package available consisting of two attractive packages which you could choose from for you and your colleagues. Interested?

Click here & Request your corporate package » The deadline to secure your corporate packages is Monday, September 19th, 2022 Visit our Facebook page or website for more information and updates, as we prepare to deliver you a tremendous culinary experience. For interested partners or sponsors please contact Selina at selina@chata.org

September TBA || Sales & Marketing Retreat

24. || Flavors of Curaçao

Curaçao visible in the Champions League in the coming season as well WILLEMSTAD- August 22, 2022 – Ajax and Curaçao have given their partnership an extra boost. Curaçao has been an Official Partner since 2020 and is, among other things, prominently visible on the sleeve of the Ajax shirts during Dutch competitions… Read more »

