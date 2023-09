Government of Sint Maarten

** Ministry of VROMI **

Ongoing road construction on Orange Grove Road, in front of the Seventh-day Adventist School, is focused on fixing major potholes. While this essential work continues through the weekend, please be aware of minor traffic inconveniences. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

